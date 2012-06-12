NAIROBI, June 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday . - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' governor holds news conference, a day after the Monetary Policy Committee held the Indian Ocean island's repo rate at 4.9 percent. *THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court holds a status conference on the cases against Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's former finance minister and presidential hopeful, and head of the civil service, Francis Muthaura, two of four Kenyans the court has accused of being behind the violence which erupted after elections in December 2007. *JUBA - Kenya's CFC Stanbic bank, the main business of CFC Holdings , starts its operations in South Sudan. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday, investors far from convinced that the bailout for debt-stricken Spanish banks will halt Europe's spreading debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand and long-dated bonds ended weaker on Monday, undoing earlier gains as initial cheer over expected inflows from inclusion in a prominent bond index and a bailout for Spain's banks faded by the afternoon session. Stocks closed marginally lower after failing to hold on to early gains as hope from the Spain bank rescue rally wore off with investors fretting over the $125 billion deal. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira weakened against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank market and at central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday, owing to strong demand for the dollar, with Addax oil selling $7 million to boost supply, dealers said. NIGERIA CEMENT Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote commissioned an expansion of his Obajana cement plant on Monday that raised its capacity to 10.25 million tonnes a year, creating what he called a "powerhouse of cement" in Africa and the world. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked several villages in the remote northern Nigerian state of Zamfara on Monday, killing at least 27 people, police and hospital officials said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Monday on demand for greenbacks from oil sector importers taking advantage of last weeks gains, while stocks edged up on meagre gains on most firms. At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 84.80/85.00, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.5 percent to close at 3,657.01 points. EAST AFRICA BUDGETS Tanzania's government is expected to borrow heavily to pay for infrastructure project to drive its economy, but critics say this could worsen the country's national debt. In neighbouring Uganda, the government will allocate more funds to energy, transport and education in its budget for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year in a bid to return the east African nation on its recent economic growth trajectory. MAURITIUS RATE Mauritius left its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectation, but the central bank said a deteriorating global economic outlook threatened the island's export sector. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited rose on Monday as investors bet on strong annual earnings, helping the GSE composite index snap a recent losing streak, traders said. Guinness Ghana rose 0.09 cedis, or 4.5 percent, to 2.06 cedis ($1.36) on 5,000 shares traded, leading the GSE Composite index higher 4.15 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,022.99 points. GHANA RATE Ghana's central bank could hike its key lending rate by another 100 basis points to 15.5 percent this week in a pre-emptive move against mounting inflationary pressures and the depreciation of the West African nation's cedi currency, analysts said. WEST AFRICA CENTRAL BANK RATE The Central Bank of West African states on Monday cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent on adverse international environment weighing on the region's growth, the bank said in a statement. GUINEA IRON ORE MINING Guinea has launched operations at its first iron mine, a joint venture between Africa-focused miner Bellzone , the China International Fund (CIF) and the government of Guinea, with estimated reserves of 40 million tonnes of ore. MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp announced a further major gas find off the coast of Mozambique on Monday, raising the stakes in the bid war for London-listed partner, Cove Energy . For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on