EVENTS: * KENYA - World Bank report on Kenyan economic growth outlook. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone. U.S. crude had risen 74 cents to $84.77 per barrel by 2337 GMT, while Brent crude climbed 99 cents to $98.60 per barrel. GREECE ELECTION Parties supporting a bailout saving Greece from bankruptcy won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, beating radical leftists who rejected austerity and bringing relief to the euro zone which was braced for fresh financial turmoil. EGYPT ELECTION Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Monday that its candidate Mohamed Morsy won the country's first free presidential race, beating Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister and ending six decades of rule by presidents plucked from the military. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on Kenya's sale of a 10-year bond next week is expected to be well-received by investors starved of long-term paper. Solid demand is also expected at a Ugandan auction that will offer a 10-year bond for the first time in more than a year. AFRICA FX LOOKAHEAD Uganda's shilling may come under pressure next week as an increase in withholding tax rates for foreign bond investors undermines the commercial logic of holding the currency. AFRICA TELECOM For a South African telecommunications company, it represented a unique chance to seize what its chief executive called "one of the most significant 'virgin' mobile opportunities in the world." SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African government bonds firmed on Friday and the back end of the yield curve rallied as pressure lifted from longer-dated bonds, while dealers squared positions on the rand ahead of a key Greek election on Sunday. * South African shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday as global equities rallied on talk of a joint effort by world central banks to ease any market upset after Greece's election this weekend. NIGERIA INSECURITY Suicide car bombers attacked three churches in northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, wounding dozens and triggering retaliatory attacks by Christian youths who dragged Muslims from cars and killed them, witnesses said. [ID;nL5E8HH376] NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed higher to an average of 15.66 percent this week, from 14.5 percent last week, after state-owned energy company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with some lenders and forex purchases drained liquidity. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar for a third straight day on Friday, lifted by foreign investors paying for Kenya Airways rights issue allocations, while stocks edged up for the fifth session. EAST/SOUTHERN AFRICA INFLATION * Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for a fifth straight month in May to 18.2 percent from 18.7 percent a month earlier, thanks to lower increases in the cost of commodities. * Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 1.41 percent in May from April, driven by food prices and utilities bills, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate to 8.32 percent from 6.95 percent. * Botswana's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.7 percent year-on-year in May from 7.5 percent in April, the statistics office said on Friday. Month-on-month prices accelerated to 1.3 percent in May from 1.0 percent in the previous month. MALAWI ECONOMY Malawi's donors have pledged around $496 million in budget support for the 2012/13 financial year, more than double pledges for the previous year's budget, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Friday. ANGOLA DIAMONDS A London court has been given a glimpse into the opaque world of Angolan diamonds, in a battle between a Russian-Israeli tycoon and his one-time partner that has also thrown up how modern-day buccaneers are building fortunes from Africa's resources.