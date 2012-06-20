NAIROBI, June 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
* Treasury bill auctions in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius
* Namibia's central bank announces monetary policy decision. The bank left
its key rate at 6 percent in April to support growth.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous
session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and
faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round
of monetary stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the
dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July,
while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift
U.S. crude.
EGYPT CRISIS
Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was moved from prison to a military
hospital on Tuesday after a health crisis, officials said.
Senior officers and military sources gave various accounts of the
84-year-old Mubarak's condition, including that he was in a coma and on life
support. But they said he was not "clinically dead," as briefly reported by
the state news agency.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Yields on South African government bonds dropped to multi-month lows on
Tuesday, extending a three-week rally as investors returned to riskier
emerging market assets and helped push the rand though a firm resistance
level against the dollar.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
Nigerian Muslims fired AK-47 rifles, burned tyres and destroyed at least one
church in the northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, two days after rioting by
Christian youths killed 52 people, witnesses said.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's consumer inflation eased slightly to 12.7 percent year-on-year in
May, from 12.9 percent in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding to
expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold in the near
term.
* Nigeria plans to raise 841.56 billion naira ($5.20 billion) worth in
treasury bills ranging from three months to one year in the third quarter of
the year, the central bank said on Monday, down on previous quarters.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar for a fifth straight
session on Tuesday, lifted by banks cutting dollar positions due to thin
liquidity, while Centum Investments dragged the broad shares market
lower.
* Kenyan investment firm Centum posted a 40 percent drop in full
year profit on Tuesday without issuing a profit warning beforehand as
required by market rules, sending its shares tumbling.
* Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil issued on Tuesday a profit
warning for the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt
by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high
financing costs.
EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION
* Tanzania has nearly tripled its estimate of recoverable natural gas
reserves to up to 28.74 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 10 trillion and plans
to introduce new legislation later this year to regulate the gas industry.
* British energy company Madagascar Oil hopes a boom in oil and gas
exploration in East Africa will help it attract partners next year for its
projects on the island of Madagascar, its chief executive said.
* Proposed oil laws meant to allow Uganda conduct new licensing rounds will
not be passed by parliament soon due to unexpected lengthy consultations and
insufficient knowledge of the new petroleum industry, the lawmaker overseeing
the bills told Reuters on Tuesday.
* In Mozambique's port capital Maputo, glitzy offices, boutique hotels and
fancy restaurants are popping up alongside crumbling colonial buildings,
nourished by multi-billion dollar investment in coal and gas deposits to the
north.
MALAWI INFLATION
Consumer prices in Malawi jumped to a seven-year high in May as fuel and
electricity costs shot up after the kwacha currency was devalued by
more than 30 percent in early May.
The National Statistics Office said headline inflation accelerated to
17.3 percent year-on-year in May from 12.4 percent in April.
BOTSWANA ECONOMY
Botswana's economic growth could be slower than previously anticipated as a
weaker global economy knocks demand for diamonds, a Reuters poll showed on
Tuesday.
CONGO MUTINY
Rwandan President Paul Kagame called on neighbouring Congo to take
responsibility for a surge in rebel fighting rather than blame Kigali for
stoking the violence, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the
former foes.
