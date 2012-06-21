NAIROBI, June 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills, which have seen yields dip in the last two weeks. Shares in Kenya Airways issued in a rights issue that raised $172 million out of an intended $250 million begin trading. * Zambia - The Bank of Zambia to auction T-bills of all maturities. * Mauritius - Mauritius auctions 91-day T-bills worth 600 million rupees ($19.51 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks outside Japan slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist" but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell to its lowest in 18 months on Thursday at around $92 a barrel on demand growth concerns as China's factory sector slowed and as the U.S. Fed's stimulus plan dashed hopes for more aggressive steps to boost the world's top economy. An unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories last week also hit Brent, which has slid 28 percent from this year's peak above $128 touched in March. EGYPT CRISIS Hosni Mubarak's move from jail to a Cairo military hospital where officials said he was slipping in and out of a coma on Wednesday created fresh uncertainty for Egyptians as officials delayed the announcement of a presidential election result. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand hit a month high against the dollar on Wednesday after breaking through a resistance level, and government bonds gained as markets expected further monetary stimulus out of the U.S. Federal Reserve. NIGERIA INSECURITY * The U.S. government is expected to formally apply a "foreign terrorist" label on Thursday to three alleged leading figures of the violent Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, officials said. * Deadly violence between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria's Kaduna flared again on Wednesday, adding to the more than 90 deaths in sectarian clashes in the northern city so far this week. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, after strong demand for the greenback was unmatched by $400 million sold by the state-owned energy company NNPC the previous day. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank, keen to bring down the cost of borrowing domestically, rejected most bids on a 10-year Treasury bond auction on Wednesday and the yield on the paper fell. * The Kenyan shilling gained for the sixth straight session to hit a five-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by tightening liquidity, while stocks rose nearly 1 percent driven up by bargain hunters. * Shares in Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil jumped 8 percent to 13.50 shillings on Wednesday at the resumption of trade following a May 8 suspension from the bourse due to news that it was a takeover target. GABON EUROBOND Investors awaiting a delayed coupon on Gabon's $1 billion Eurobond may soon be paid as a South African company that had frozen bond payment funds via a court order said on Wednesday it was close to resolving its dispute with the government. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia will gradually raise the electricity tariffs it charges mining firms in Africa's top copper producer so that by 2105 they reflect the true cost of producing power, its energy regulator said on Wednesday. NAMIBIA RATES Namibia's central bank kept its bank rate steady at 6.0 percent on Wednesday, citing downside risks to the growth outlook and saying domestic price pressures were abating, with inflation expected to remain stable over the medium term. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees)