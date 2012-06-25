The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ANGOLA: The central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee announces its rate decision.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday and the safe-haven
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global
growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis
continued to sap investor confidence, but
commodities steadied after a pummeling last week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as a
storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude
and gas output, while an improved demand outlook
after euro zone leaders backed a plan to revive
the region's growth also aided prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA DEBT
A bond auction in Nigeria next week is expected to
be well-received thanks to an expected liquidity
boost as the government disburses funds to
government agencies.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand weakened against the dollar for the
second day on Friday, ending at its lowest in a
week and hit by falling metals prices earlier in
the day, which threatened to curb revenues for
South Africa's mining exports.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks ended lower on Friday as
mining shares including platinum producer Anglo
American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore
slid on renewed concerns of a slowdown in
global growth that could blunt demand for
commodities.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates inched higher
this week to an average of 15.83 percent, from
15.66 percent last week, after a large cash
withdrawal by the state-owned energy company NNPC
and a tax remittance by telecoms company MTN
drained liquidity from the system.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A bomb exploded outside a nightclub popular with
foreigners and wealthy Nigerians in the capital
Abuja late on Friday but no one was injured, an
emergency agency said.
* President Goodluck Jonathan sacked his defence
minister and national security adviser.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil jumped
10 percent to lift the benchmark share index
close to its high for this year, while the
shilling recouped its earlier losses against the
dollar to finish the day unchanged.
KENYA SECURITY
A blast hit a night club in Kenya's port of
Mombasa on Sunday, killing a man, police said, a
day after the U.S. embassy in the East African
country warned of an imminent attack on the city.
UGANDA BONDS
Offshore investors who have departed Uganda's debt
market because of falling yields and fears about
the currency's strength have another reason to
stay away: an increase in the withholding tax on
income from Treasury bills and bonds.
ZIMBABWE FINANCE MINISTER
Zimbabwean police said on Sunday they had launched
an investigation connected with finance minister
Tendai Biti, and a state-owned newspaper said the
probe was over the disappearance of $20 million in
a failed bank.
SUDAN MARKETS
Hundreds of Sudanese joined anti-government
demonstrations across Khartoum on Saturday, as
protests against spending cuts flared for a second
week despite a security crackdown.
