The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: ANGOLA: The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee announces its rate decision. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but commodities steadied after a pummeling last week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as a storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output, while an improved demand outlook after euro zone leaders backed a plan to revive the region's growth also aided prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT A bond auction in Nigeria next week is expected to be well-received thanks to an expected liquidity boost as the government disburses funds to government agencies. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand weakened against the dollar for the second day on Friday, ending at its lowest in a week and hit by falling metals prices earlier in the day, which threatened to curb revenues for South Africa's mining exports. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks ended lower on Friday as mining shares including platinum producer Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore slid on renewed concerns of a slowdown in global growth that could blunt demand for commodities. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates inched higher this week to an average of 15.83 percent, from 15.66 percent last week, after a large cash withdrawal by the state-owned energy company NNPC and a tax remittance by telecoms company MTN drained liquidity from the system. NIGERIA SECURITY A bomb exploded outside a nightclub popular with foreigners and wealthy Nigerians in the capital Abuja late on Friday but no one was injured, an emergency agency said. * President Goodluck Jonathan sacked his defence minister and national security adviser. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil jumped 10 percent to lift the benchmark share index close to its high for this year, while the shilling recouped its earlier losses against the dollar to finish the day unchanged. KENYA SECURITY A blast hit a night club in Kenya's port of Mombasa on Sunday, killing a man, police said, a day after the U.S. embassy in the East African country warned of an imminent attack on the city. UGANDA BONDS Offshore investors who have departed Uganda's debt market because of falling yields and fears about the currency's strength have another reason to stay away: an increase in the withholding tax on income from Treasury bills and bonds. ZIMBABWE FINANCE MINISTER Zimbabwean police said on Sunday they had launched an investigation connected with finance minister Tendai Biti, and a state-owned newspaper said the probe was over the disappearance of $20 million in a failed bank. SUDAN MARKETS Hundreds of Sudanese joined anti-government demonstrations across Khartoum on Saturday, as protests against spending cuts flared for a second week despite a security crackdown. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on