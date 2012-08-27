The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh report of a potential framework for the European Central Bank's new bond buying scheme, as well as hopes of a strong easing from the Federal Reserve. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Monday to above $115 per barrel on supply worries as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to interrupt most U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA MONEY South African policy makers from President Jacob Zuma down routinely reach for external factors such as the euro zone crisis to explain why Africa's biggest economy cannot grow faster or create more jobs. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's bonds fell and the rand weakened against the dollar, tracking a weaker euro and also weighed by lingering political risk concerns in the wake of the recent violence at Lonmin's Marikana mine which left 44 people dead. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African resources such as diversified miner Exxaro led the wider market lower on Friday as investors worry about plans by central banks pumping out more cash to boost global economic growth. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's government is reaching out to radical Islamist sect Boko Haram, talking with some of its members via "back room channels" as it seeks a peaceful way out of the north's conflict, the president's spokesman said. NIGERIA EUROBOND Nigeria is looking at issuing a Eurobond worth up to $1 billion next year to fund its power and gas sector reforms, taking advantage of the country's likely inclusion in a JP Morgan emerging market index, the finance minister said. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 20 billion less than planned at a bi-monthly sale of treasury bills but the yields on its 3-month bills fell, with dealers citing large purchases by foreign players. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling ended steady against the dollar, helped by the central bank drawing more liquidity out of the banking sector, while shares recovered the previous session's losses. EABL EARNINGS East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) will focus on cutting costs this year by growing raw materials locally and moving production of some brands to the markets where they are sold, its chief executive said. TANZANIA PORT Tanzania has suspended the head of its ports authority and six other senior port officials over allegations of cargo theft and embezzlement of public funds. UGANDA CURRENCY Uganda's central bank sold dollars to stem a slide in the shilling after it hit a five-and-a-half month low, appearing to calm the market in the wake of banks and energy companies offloading the local currency. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi rose 0.28 percent against the dollar on Friday on the back of an oversubscribed 5-year government bond, traders said. ZIMBABWE CONSTITUTION ZANU-PF amendments to Zimbabwe's draft constitution, restoring sweeping powers to the president and setting up a mandatory youth service, have been rejected by its MDC coalition partners and are likely to delay adoption of the landmark new document. ANGOLA ELECTIONS Angola's main opposition called for the Aug. 31 national election to be postponed for a month to allow time to correct a lack of transparency in the poll and violations of the electoral law. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius' trade deficit widened 20.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 6.13 billion rupees ($200.33 million), driven by an increase in the cost of food and live animals, official data showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on