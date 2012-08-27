The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day
Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while
gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh
report of a potential framework for the European
Central Bank's new bond buying scheme, as well as
hopes of a strong easing from the Federal Reserve.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Monday to
above $115 per barrel on supply worries as
Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to interrupt most
U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf of
Mexico.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA MONEY
South African policy makers from President Jacob
Zuma down routinely reach for external factors
such as the euro zone crisis to explain why
Africa's biggest economy cannot grow faster or
create more jobs.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's bonds fell and the rand weakened
against the dollar, tracking a weaker euro and
also weighed by lingering political risk concerns
in the wake of the recent violence at Lonmin's
Marikana mine which left 44 people dead.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African resources such as diversified miner
Exxaro led the wider market lower on
Friday as investors worry about plans by central
banks pumping out more cash to boost global
economic growth.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's government is reaching out to radical
Islamist sect Boko Haram, talking with some of its
members via "back room channels" as it seeks a
peaceful way out of the north's conflict, the
president's spokesman said.
NIGERIA EUROBOND
Nigeria is looking at issuing a Eurobond worth up
to $1 billion next year to fund its power and gas
sector reforms, taking advantage of the country's
likely inclusion in a JP Morgan emerging market
index, the finance minister said.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria sold 20 billion less than planned at a
bi-monthly sale of treasury bills but the yields
on its 3-month bills fell, with dealers citing
large purchases by foreign players.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling ended steady against
the dollar, helped by the central bank
drawing more liquidity out of the banking sector,
while shares recovered the previous session's
losses.
EABL EARNINGS
East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) will
focus on cutting costs this year by growing raw
materials locally and moving production of some
brands to the markets where they are sold, its
chief executive said.
TANZANIA PORT
Tanzania has suspended the head of its ports
authority and six other senior port officials over
allegations of cargo theft and embezzlement of
public funds.
UGANDA CURRENCY
Uganda's central bank sold dollars to stem a slide
in the shilling after it hit a
five-and-a-half month low, appearing to calm the
market in the wake of banks and energy companies
offloading the local currency.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi rose 0.28 percent against the dollar
on Friday on the back of an oversubscribed 5-year
government bond, traders said.
ZIMBABWE CONSTITUTION
ZANU-PF amendments to Zimbabwe's draft
constitution, restoring sweeping powers to the
president and setting up a mandatory youth
service, have been rejected by its MDC coalition
partners and are likely to delay adoption of the
landmark new document.
ANGOLA ELECTIONS
Angola's main opposition called for the Aug. 31
national election to be postponed for a month to
allow time to correct a lack of transparency in
the poll and violations of the electoral law.
MAURITIUS TRADE
Mauritius' trade deficit widened 20.7 percent in
June from a year earlier to 6.13 billion rupees
($200.33 million), driven by an increase in the
cost of food and live animals, official data
showed.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on