The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* Senegal - AfDB chief Donald Kaberuka heads to
Senegal for three days of meetings.
* Somalia - Parliament to elect new president
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations
rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the
Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus and
Europe will make further progress in its debt
crisis management this week, overshadowing soft
Chinese data.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures climbed above $114 a barrel on
Monday, but gains were limited as expectations for
the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch further
stimulus measures offset weak Chinese industrial
output data.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
South African police are braced for possible
violence ahead of Monday's back-to-work deadline
for striking workers at Lonmin's
flagship platinum mine, where 44 people died in
labour strife last month, most of them at the
hands of police.
AFRICA MONEY
From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
supplements, international franchises are making
inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
hunger for their brands as developed markets
stagnate.
AFRICA DEBT
A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
index.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand extended this week's rally
on Friday, hitting a three-week high against the
dollar as sentiment for riskier assets improved
after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs figures,
suggesting a need for further monetary stimulus.
* South African stocks edged up on Friday, with
Kumba Iron Ore and other battered-down
miners gaining after China announced a vast
infrastructure spending programme that should help
demand for commodities.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's index sustains a week long rally,
soaring 1.12 percent on Friday to remain above a
24,000 point psychological level, on strong
corporate earnings and purchases by foreign
investors, boosting liquidity, traders say.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram on Friday
claimed a spate of attacks on mobile phone masts
belonging to MTN , Airtel ,
Etisalat and two private operators,
accusing the firms of helping the government spy
on them.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenolkobil , Kenya's largest fuel
marketer, posted a first-half pretax loss of 5.68
billion shillings ($67 million) on Friday, hit by
foreign exchange losses, having made a profit in
the same period last year of 3.23 billion
shillings.
* Kenyan shares hit a 14-month high on Friday as
investors shifted back to the stock market
following the central bank's hefty interest rate
cut this week, while the shilling ended
firmer against the dollar.
KENYA EXPLORATION
Shares of Australian-listed gas exploration
company Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL
surged two-thirds after the company said its joint
venture consortium had discovered a significant
gas deposit off the coast of Kenya.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa
sector in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos
in its exports are likely to support prices of the
chocolate ingredient, even though better rains may
result in slightly larger output next season.
ANGOLA ECONOMY
Angola is on track to reach its target of slowing
consumer inflation to 10 percent this year from
11.38 percent in 2011 thanks to a monetary policy
focused on price stability, the governor of its
central bank said on Friday.
SIERRA LEONE SHIPPING
Sierra Leone has removed nine vessels from its
shipping register after an investigation found
they belonged to IRISL, Iran's embattled shipping
line, the head of the West African state's
maritime authority said on Saturday.
DRCONGO POLITICS
A top opposition figure in the Democratic Republic
of Congo wanted by the government on treason
charges is seeking asylum in the South African
embassy in neighbouring Burundi, a spokesman for
the Congolese government said on Saturday.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
Treasury bills rose to 3.92 percent at auction on
Friday from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on
August 31, the central bank said on Friday.
SEYCHELLES ECONOMY
The Seychelles economy will expand slightly less
than previously expected this year, the
International Monetary Fund said, as the island
chain's tourism sector feels the impact of the
crisis in the euro zone, its main source market.
SOMALIA POLITICS
Members of parliament in Somalia will vote for a
new president on Monday in the first vote of its
kind in decades amid fears that the historic
election will be rigged and do little to alter the
political landscape.
