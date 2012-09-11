The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14 day certificate T-bills *MOZAMBIQUE - August consumer price inflation data expected GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors repositioned before a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely expected stimulus measures. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they stayed near $115 a barrel with declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil further steps to stimulate the economy this week. SOMALIA NEW PRESIDENT Members of parliament overwhelmingly elected political newcomer Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president of Somalia on Monday, a result hailed by supporters as a vote for change in the war-ravaged country. AFRICA MONEY From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building supplements, international franchises are making inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers' hunger for their brands as developed markets stagnate. AFRICA DEBT A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions, while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond index. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand hit a one-month high against the dollar and government bonds rallied on improving global risk sentiment. South African stocks fell for the first time in three sessions as investors cashed in Woolworths and other retailers after recent gains, while a second illegal strike in 10 days hit miner Gold Fields . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market after a surge in demand by one lender buying the greenback for its customers, dealers said. NIGERIA AVIATION International carrier Air Nigeria said it will terminate operations on Monday due to "staff disloyalty and environmental challenges", the latest setback for the country's aviation industry after a rival's plane crash in June killed 163 people. KENYA GAS Oil explorers have made the first major discovery of gas offshore Kenya, they said on Monday, underlining East Africa's potential to be one of the next great hydrocarbons producing regions, although the news was twinged with some disappointment that no oil has yet been found. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained slightly on Monday, helped by the central bank mopping up liquidity and the absence of demand from importers for dollars, while the stock exchange's main index was dragged lower by KenolKobil . KENYA SECURITY Hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38 villagers and torched more than 150 houses on Monday in the latest fighting between rival tribes in a dispute over land and water in Kenya's coastal region. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 9.87 percent year-on-year in August from 10.02 percent in July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said. SUDAN INFLATION Sudan's annual inflation remained above 40 percent in August as the end of fuel subsidies following South Sudan's secession last year boosted the price of imported food and consumer goods. SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION South Sudan's annual inflation eased to 43.3 percent in August from 60.9 percent in July as food costs eased slightly, official data showed. GHANA COCOA Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 51,000 tonnes by Aug. 30, since the start of the light crop in mid-July, data from the industry regulator showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on