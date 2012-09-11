The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14
day certificate T-bills
*MOZAMBIQUE - August consumer price inflation data
expected
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors
repositioned before a German Constitutional Court
ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which
could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely
expected stimulus measures.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell for the first time in
four days on Tuesday as investors took profits,
though they stayed near $115 a barrel with
declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve
would unveil further steps to stimulate the
economy this week.
SOMALIA NEW PRESIDENT
Members of parliament overwhelmingly elected
political newcomer Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as
president of Somalia on Monday, a result hailed by
supporters as a vote for change in the war-ravaged
country.
AFRICA MONEY
From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
supplements, international franchises are making
inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
hunger for their brands as developed markets
stagnate.
AFRICA DEBT
A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
index.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand hit a one-month high against
the dollar and government bonds rallied on
improving global risk sentiment.
South African stocks fell for the first time in
three sessions as investors cashed in Woolworths
and other retailers after recent gains,
while a second illegal strike in 10 days hit miner
Gold Fields .
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market after a surge in
demand by one lender buying the greenback for its
customers, dealers said.
NIGERIA AVIATION
International carrier Air Nigeria said it will
terminate operations on Monday due to "staff
disloyalty and environmental challenges", the
latest setback for the country's aviation industry
after a rival's plane crash in June killed 163
people.
KENYA GAS
Oil explorers have made the first major discovery
of gas offshore Kenya, they said on Monday,
underlining East Africa's potential to be one of
the next great hydrocarbons producing regions,
although the news was twinged with some
disappointment that no oil has yet been found.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained slightly on
Monday, helped by the central bank mopping up
liquidity and the absence of demand from importers
for dollars, while the stock exchange's main index
was dragged lower by KenolKobil .
KENYA SECURITY
Hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38
villagers and torched more than 150 houses on
Monday in the latest fighting between rival tribes
in a dispute over land and water in Kenya's
coastal region.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 9.87
percent year-on-year in August from 10.02 percent
in July, the National Statistics Institute (INE)
said.
SUDAN INFLATION
Sudan's annual inflation remained above 40 percent
in August as the end of fuel subsidies following
South Sudan's secession last year boosted the
price of imported food and consumer goods.
SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION
South Sudan's annual inflation eased to 43.3
percent in August from 60.9 percent in July as
food costs eased slightly, official data showed.
GHANA COCOA
Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod
reached 51,000 tonnes by Aug. 30, since the start
of the light crop in mid-July, data from the
industry regulator showed.
