The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
Treasury bills
*GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) announces its prime lending rate decision
*MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank will announce its
key lending rate. In August the bank left the
lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 3-Year
Treasury Notes worth 300 million rupees ($9.88
million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to three-week highs on optimism
that a German court will approve the legality of
the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday
and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further
stimulus measures this week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady on Wednesday after four
days of gains, staying above $115 a barrel as
investors remained cautiously optimistic a German
court would approve the legality of the euro
zone's bailout fund.
AFRICA MONEY
From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
supplements, international franchises are making
inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
hunger for their brands as developed markets
stagnate.
AFRICA DEBT
A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
index.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South Africa's rand followed the euro and firmed
against the dollar despite the local current
account recording its largest deficit in nearly
four years in the second quarter.
*South African stocks fell for a second straight
session after labour troubles hit mining companies
such as Impala Platinum and Gold Fields
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENT ACCOUNT
South Africa's current account recorded its
largest deficit in nearly four years in the second
quarter of 2012 as exports fell because of subdued
external demand that is likely to hit
manufacturing throughout the rest of the year.
KENYA GAS
Kenya's first offshore gas discovery is
encouraging but not large enough for commercial
production, the east African country's energy
minister said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rose 1.1 percent to a 14-month high
with investors chasing higher returns in the
equity market as yields on government securities
fall, while the shilling was stable .
IVORY COAST SPENDING
Ivory Coast plans to invest 2 trillion CFA francs
($3.90 billion) on farming through 2015 to improve
crop yields for its world-leading cocoa sector and
become a rice exporter within four years, a senior
official of agriculture ministry said.
ALGERIA ENERGY
OPEC member Algeria's oil and gas exports fell by
2.29 percent in the first six months of 2012, the
country's central bank said in a report on its
website.
($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)