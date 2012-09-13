The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day
Treasury bills. The weighted average yield on the
same paper fell to 7.808 percent last
week from 8.119 percent previously.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell 91-day
Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees ($13.20
million)
NAMIBIA - August consumer prices data due out. The
CPI accelerated to 6.0 percent yr/yr in July from
5.6 percent in June.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied in choppy trade on Thursday
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later
in the day, as investors remained cautiously
optimistic for further stimulus action to bolster
the world's largest economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied near $116 a barrel on
Thursday, after rising for five straight sessions,
as traders awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
decision that is expected to include further
stimulus action to bolster the world's largest
economy.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is
battling to reform one of the world's most corrupt
nations without support from the shadowy
"godfathers" who wield power fr o m behind the
scenes.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
Machete-wielding strikers forced top world
platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
to shut down some of its South African operations
on Wednesday, widening the labour unrest sweeping
through the country's mining industry.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* The rand fell 3 percent against the dollar,
recording it biggest daily plunge in nearly three
months on Wednesday afternoon as New York traders
came into a weaker rand and triggered stop-losses
that took the currency to a week-low.
* South African stocks rose on Wednesday despite
spreading labour unrest in the mining sector which
thumped shares of Anglo American Platinum
, with the wider market pulled up on
renewed hopes the euro zone can contains its debt
crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira currency weakened against the
U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday,
on strong dollar demand from importers, as dollar
sales by a unit of Shell come in too late
after the market was shut.
* Nigeria has signed a deal to borrow $600 million
from China's Export-Import Bank, most of which
will be used to build a railway servicing the
capital Abuja and surrounding areas, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
*Kenya's main share index climbed for a
second session on Wednesday led up by
banking shares as investors grew optimistic that
credit demand will start to improve following a
record rate cut last week, while the shilling held
steady.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
Treasury bill fell to 8.993 percent at
an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday from 9.351
percent last week, the central bank said.
KENYA CLASHES
A government minister pleaded not guilty on
Wednesday to charges he had incited violence in a
dispute over land and water in Kenya's coastal
region in which over 100 people have been killed,
but was later sacked from the Cabinet anyway.
GHANA RATES
The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana
decided on Wednesday to keep its prime interest
rate unchanged at 15 percent, citing a balanced
inflation and growth outlook in the West African
state.
EAST AFRICA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Uganda's
three-year Treasury bond fell to 11.8 percent on
Wednesday from 15.2 at the last auction on June
20.
* The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
Treasury bills rose to 12.08 percent on Wednesday,
from 11.64 percent at the last auction two weeks
ago, the central bank said on its website.
UGANDA EXPLORATION
An influential Ugandan parliamentary committee has
called for a model oil production sharing
agreement to stop the government from being
short-changed, a move pressure groups say could
curb corruption and create benchmarks by which to
judge the quality of future deals.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan could produce at least 300,000 barrels
per day of oil when it resumes full production,
but that may take until mid-2013 because of damage
caused during its border dispute with Sudan, an
oil official said on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY
*Mozambique's central bank cut its benchmark
interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent
on Wednesday, citing the potential impact of the
European debt crisis on economic growth.
* Mozambique's inflation slowed to 1.41 percent
year-on-year in August from 1.88 percent in July,
its statistics agency said on Wednesday.
($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)
($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees)