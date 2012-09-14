The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session on Friday, climbing towards $117 a barrel on hopes for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme to stimulate the economy. SOUTH AFRICA MINING * Lonmin Plc said on Thursday it had made an offer to striking workers at its South African operations, after four weeks of widening labour unrest that has threatened mining output in Africa's biggest economy. * Striking South African platinum miners delivered much higher pay demands on Thursday and threatened to spread industrial action further, deepening a crisis that is becoming the biggest threat to the ruling ANC since the end of apartheid. AFRICA FX The Kenyan shilling and the Nigerian naira are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while the Ghana Cedi is expected to strengthen, traders said. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks rose for a second straight session on Thursday despite the labour troubles in the mining sector and as Anglo American Platinum recovered after the unrest hammered its shares the previous session. * The rand recovered from a week low against the dollar in late Thursday trade as markets were cheered by the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a third round of monetary easing. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria plans to issue 60 billion naira ($379.75 million) in local bonds, with maturities of between five and seven years at its regular auction on Sept. 19, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday, undermined by oil sector importers buying greenbacks, while stocks rallied for a third straight session. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 7.515 percent at an under subscribed auction on Thursday from 7.808 percent last week, the central bank said. * A Kenyan court has temporarily blocked Swiss-based Puma Energy's bid to take over Kenya's leading fuel marketer, KenolKobil , following a legal challenge, a lawyer for the complainant said on Thursday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL Newly independent South Sudan has decided to break up a massive oil concession largely held by Total into three blocks, granting one to the French energy company and the others to two foreign firms, government officials said. [ID;nL5E8KDLGA] ZAMBIA EUROBOND Zambia sold a long-awaited $750 million Eurobond on Thursday, becoming the latest African country to reduce its dependence on foreign aid and tap international capital to meet its infrastructure funding needs. MADAGASCAR MINING Madagascar has signed an operating permit allowing Canada's Sherritt International Corp and partners to begin production at what will be one of the world's biggest nickel mines. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury bills rose to 3.16 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.09 percent at the last sale on Aug. 17, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees) ($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees)