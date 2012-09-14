The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities
rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday
as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's
aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in
the U.S. economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session
on Friday, climbing towards $117 a barrel on hopes
for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S.
Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme
to stimulate the economy.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
* Lonmin Plc said on Thursday it
had made an offer to striking workers at its South
African operations, after four weeks of widening
labour unrest that has threatened mining output in
Africa's biggest economy.
* Striking South African platinum miners delivered
much higher pay demands on Thursday and threatened
to spread industrial action further, deepening a
crisis that is becoming the biggest threat to the
ruling ANC since the end of apartheid.
AFRICA FX
The Kenyan shilling and the Nigerian naira are
expected to weaken against the dollar in the next
week to Thursday, while the Ghana Cedi is expected
to strengthen, traders said.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks rose for a second straight
session on Thursday despite the labour troubles in
the mining sector and as Anglo American Platinum
recovered after the unrest hammered its
shares the previous session.
* The rand recovered from a week low against the
dollar in late Thursday trade as markets were
cheered by the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a
third round of monetary easing.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria plans to issue 60 billion naira ($379.75
million) in local bonds, with
maturities of between five and seven years at its
regular auction on Sept. 19, the Debt Management
Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling weakened against the
dollar on Thursday, undermined by oil sector
importers buying greenbacks, while stocks rallied
for a third straight session.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bill fell to 7.515 percent at
an under subscribed auction on Thursday from 7.808
percent last week, the central bank said.
* A Kenyan court has temporarily blocked
Swiss-based Puma Energy's bid to take over Kenya's
leading fuel marketer, KenolKobil ,
following a legal challenge, a lawyer for the
complainant said on Thursday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
Newly independent South Sudan has decided to break
up a massive oil concession largely held by Total
into three blocks, granting one to the
French energy company and the others to two
foreign firms, government officials said.
[ID;nL5E8KDLGA]
ZAMBIA EUROBOND
Zambia sold a long-awaited $750 million Eurobond
on Thursday, becoming the latest African country
to reduce its dependence on foreign aid and tap
international capital to meet its infrastructure
funding needs.
MADAGASCAR MINING
Madagascar has signed an operating permit allowing
Canada's Sherritt International Corp and
partners to begin production at what will be one
of the world's biggest nickel mines.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury
bills rose to 3.16 percent at auction on Thursday
from 3.09 percent at the last sale on Aug. 17, the
central bank said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)
($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees)