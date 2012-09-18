The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while
gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth
from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether
Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel on Tuesday, after steep
losses in the previous session, but gains were limited as
investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
push on oil demand and eyed China's next step to boost its
economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South African stocks retreated from record highs on Monday,
declining 0.6 percent as investors cashed in on recent gainers
such as Aspen Pharmacare and Bidvest after a
rally spurred by stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
*South Africa's rand hovered in the 8.20s against the dollar on
Monday, unable to build on recent strength in the euro and
weakness in the dollar due to continued labour strife in the
mining sector.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Troops have killed Boko Haram spokesman Abu Qaqa, long the public
messenger of an Islamic sect that has become the biggest threat
to Nigeria's security, in a gun battle in the northern city of
Kano, a senior security source said on Monday.
NIGERIA BENCHMARK RATE
Nigeria's central bank will keep interest rates on hold for the
sixth time running on Tuesday as it assesses the impact of steady
growth and declining inflation on the naira currency ,
analysts forecast.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
The Nigerian naira fell to its lowest in a week against
the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, as strong
dollar demand outpaced thin supply from an oil company and some
offshore investors into local debt.
IVORY COAST BOND
A 60 billion CFA franc ($120 million) five-year bond launched by
Ivory Coast last month to raise funds for infrastructure projects
was oversubscribed by 46 percent, one of the bond's lead managers
said on Monday.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd)
of crude oil in November, little changed from the initial loading
schedule for October, a preliminary export programme showed on
Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
Energy sector dollar demand helped push the Kenyan shilling
0.4 percent down against the dollar on Monday and the
local currency was expected to remain under pressure, while
shares eased on lower trading volumes.
KENYA 15-YEAR BOND
Investors are expected to pile into a 15-year Kenyan bond issue
on Wednesday, the country's first offering of long-term debt in
more than a year, as they seek to lock in yields which are
falling now that inflation and interest rates are declining.
GHANA T-BILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day
bill fell to 22.98 percent at a Sept. 14 auction from 23.06
percent at the last auction.
TANZANIA TREASURY BOND
Tanzania's central bank offered a seven-year fixed rate Treasury
bond on Monday worth 43 billion shillings ($27.35 million).
UGANDA OIL
Uganda has officially revised upwards its estimated oil reserves
by 40 percent to 3.5 billion barrels after appraisal activity in
two blocks revealed more crude deposits, a senior government
official told Reuters on Monday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
*South Sudan is aiming to finish two power projects for a
combined $350 million by 2015 with foreign backing despite an oil
shutdown that has erased almost all of the newly-independent
country's revenues, the electricity minister said.
*South Sudan aims to seal a $200 million credit line from an
international bank within three months to cover imports and
bolster the local currency, a minister said, after an oil
shutdown erased the source of almost all its hard currency.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's consumer inflation slowed further in August to 3.63
percent year-on-year from 3.94 percent in July, the statistics
agency said on Monday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on