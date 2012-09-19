The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded from earlier losses and the yen fell on
Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further,
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but
concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating
corporate profits.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns
over the capacity of a fragile global economy to support demand
and indications that the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
was pumping more oil to bring down prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South African stocks ended slightly firmer on Tuesday as
investors juggled hopes for an end to labour unrest in the
nation's mines and doubts about whether steps taken by the United
States and Europe would bolster the global economy.
*South Africa's rand rebounded on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar
while shorter-dated bond yields dipped after Lonmin workers said
they have accepted a 22 percent pay rise to end a strike that
shook Africa's largest economy.
NIGERIA MARKETS
*Nigeria's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold for
the sixth time in a row on Tuesday, welcoming improved growth and
a slight fall in headline inflation even though core inflation
remained stubbornly high.
*Nigeria's bourse introduced market making on Tuesday, starting
with sixteen blue-chip shares, and relaxed restrictions on price
swings for those stocks, its executive director said, a move
meant to boost liquidity.
KENYA MARKETS
*Importer dollar demand pushed the Kenyan shilling lower
against the dollar for the second straight day on Tuesday
although greenback inflows from the tea sector helped offset some
of the losses, and banks helped to drive stocks higher.
*Kenyan publisher Longhorn said it swung to a pretax
loss of 25.9 million shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June
30th after governments slashed funding for textbooks.
TANZANIA OIL
Tanzania will not revoke existing oil and gas contracts, its
energy minister said on Tuesday, two days after he was widely
reported in local media saying unfavourable deals would be
scrapped.
MAURITIUS TOURISM
Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 1.4 percent in August from a
year earlier as visitor numbers from Europe fell 11.3 percent,
official data showed on Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Mining and gas companies operating in Mozambique will face fines
and may lose their operating licenses if they do not relocate
communities in a way that protects their social and economic
interests, a government official said on Tuesday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will hold a summit with
his counterpart from South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Ethiopia on
Sunday to wrap up two weeks of talks to end hostilities between
the African neighbours, state media said on Tuesday.
