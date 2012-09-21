The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS *Assets from Asian shares to oil to gold rose on Friday and the euro steadied as stimulus measures from major central banks continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak economic data. *U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three years and conditions at European businesses worsened, surveys showed on Thursday, while China's economy continued to lose momentum. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose towards $111 on Friday as concerns about Libya's precarious security situation and lower production in the North Sea triggered worries about supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA MARKETS Low yields and concern about growth and debt exposures in the developed world have brought a surge in demand for frontier market assets from Zambia to the Philippines, as investors drastically revise their traditional views of risk. AFRICA FX The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are seen easing against the dollar in the next week, while the Tanzanian shilling and Zambian Kwacha are expected to firm, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South African stocks slipped on Thursday, tracking global equities on worries about slowing growth in China and Europe, while concerns about the impact of labour unrest hit platinum firms Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum . *South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and bond yields ticked up on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold as expected. NIGERIA T-BILLS *Nigeria has sold 101.22 billion naira ($642.26 million) in treasury bills with maturity ranging from three months to six month, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were down more than 100 basis points due to strong demand for the paper. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's state governors vowed on Thursday to go to court to stop the government putting oil revenues into a sovereign wealth fund. ANGOLA RATES Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the eighth straight month, the bank said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS *The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by rising government debt yields which traders said could encourage banks to hold the local currency, while stocks fell, dragged down by Kenya Airways . *The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill rose for the first time since July 26, to 7.647 percent at auction on Thursday from 7.515 percent last week, the central bank said. GHANA OIL Italian energy group Eni , Africa's biggest foreign oil and gas producer, and partner oil trader Vitol said they had made their first important oil discovery offshore Ghana where they operate two blocks. MAURITIUS RATES Mauritius' central bank may respond to slowing inflation and economic growth on Monday by cutting interest rates, but the decision on whether it trims borrowing costs or leaves them unchanged looks too close to call, a Reuters survey showed. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling retreated against the greenback on Thursday, weakened by inter-bank dollar and offshore investors exiting Ugandan debt after yields fell sharply at an auction on Wednesday. ZAMBIA COPPER A unit of China Nonferrous Mining Corp has won Zambian approval to build a $832 million copper mine that will add 60,000 tonnes to the country's annual output of the metal, a company spokesman said on Thursday. SOUTH SUDAN Sudan hopes to reach a broad agreement with South Sudan to end all hostilities at a presidents' summit in Ethiopia at the weekend, officials said on Thursday, despite new fighting between the army and rebels in Sudan's borderlands. SOMALIA SECURITY Two suicide bombers walked into a restaurant in central Mogadishu and killed at least 15 people on Thursday, police said, highlighting the security challenges facing the country's new president. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on