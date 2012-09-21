The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
*Assets from Asian shares to oil to gold rose on Friday and
the euro steadied as stimulus measures from major central
banks continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak
economic data.
*U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three
years and conditions at European businesses worsened, surveys
showed on Thursday, while China's economy continued to lose
momentum.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose towards $111 on Friday as concerns about
Libya's precarious security situation and lower production in
the North Sea triggered worries about supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA MARKETS
Low yields and concern about growth and debt exposures in the
developed world have brought a surge in demand for frontier
market assets from Zambia to the Philippines, as investors
drastically revise their traditional views of risk.
AFRICA FX
The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are seen easing against the
dollar in the next week, while the Tanzanian shilling and
Zambian Kwacha are expected to firm, traders said.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South African stocks slipped on Thursday, tracking global
equities on worries about slowing growth in China and Europe,
while concerns about the impact of labour unrest hit platinum
firms Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum .
*South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and bond
yields ticked up on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept
interest rates on hold as expected.
NIGERIA T-BILLS
*Nigeria has sold 101.22 billion naira ($642.26 million) in
treasury bills with maturity ranging from three months to six
month, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were down
more than 100 basis points due to strong demand for the paper.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's state governors vowed on Thursday to go to court to
stop the government putting oil revenues into a sovereign
wealth fund.
ANGOLA RATES
Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 10.25 percent for the eighth straight month, the
bank said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
*The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on
Thursday, buoyed by rising government debt yields which
traders said could encourage banks to hold the local currency,
while stocks fell, dragged down by Kenya Airways .
*The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day
Treasury bill rose for the first time since July
26, to 7.647 percent at auction on Thursday from 7.515 percent
last week, the central bank said.
GHANA OIL
Italian energy group Eni , Africa's biggest foreign
oil and gas producer, and partner oil trader Vitol said they
had made their first important oil discovery offshore Ghana
where they operate two blocks.
MAURITIUS RATES
Mauritius' central bank may respond to slowing inflation and
economic growth on Monday by cutting interest rates, but the
decision on whether it trims borrowing costs or leaves them
unchanged looks too close to call, a Reuters survey showed.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling retreated against the greenback on
Thursday, weakened by inter-bank dollar and offshore investors
exiting Ugandan debt after yields fell sharply at an auction
on Wednesday.
ZAMBIA COPPER
A unit of China Nonferrous Mining Corp has won
Zambian approval to build a $832 million copper mine that will
add 60,000 tonnes to the country's annual output of the metal,
a company spokesman said on Thursday.
SOUTH SUDAN
Sudan hopes to reach a broad agreement with South Sudan to end
all hostilities at a presidents' summit in Ethiopia at the
weekend, officials said on Thursday, despite new fighting
between the army and rebels in Sudan's borderlands.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Two suicide bombers walked into a restaurant in central
Mogadishu and killed at least 15 people on Thursday, police
said, highlighting the security challenges facing the
country's new president.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on