The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Mauritius repo rate decision
* Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party congress
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets fell broadly on Monday, dragging
down Asian shares, copper and oil but the dollar
strengthened as investors shifted their focus to
weak economic fundamentals while monitoring
progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell towards $110 in early
Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm
dollar and worries about weak economic growth in
key consumer nations.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds extended the
previous day's gains on Friday, pulling yields to
1-1/2 week lows as market players bet on rates
staying at multi-decade lows for some time after a
dovish central bank policy statement.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar
on Friday, underpinned by tight liquidity in the
market as investors paid for government debt
auctioned this week and companies made tax
payments.
IVORY COAST ABOLISHES SUBSIDY
Ivory Coat will abolish a 20-year-old tax break
given to local cocoa grinders when the 2012/2013
season starts on Oct. 1, an official with the top
grower's marketing board told Reuters on Saturday,
in a victory for exporters who don't grind
locally. [ID: nL5E8KM263]
NIGERIA C.BANK
Nigeria's central bank has banned loans to 113
firms, including the country's two major airlines,
which have failed to repay debts after a 2009
financial crisis that nearly brought down the
banking system, an internal document obtained by
Reuters showed
CONGO OIL
The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow
exploration work inside Africa's oldest national
park if significant oil deposits are found there,
the hydrocarbons minister said.
S. AFRICA'S MALEMA
ANC renegade, Julius Malema, President Jacob
Zuma's most vocal critic, has been given a $2
million tax bill, authorities said on Sunday, days
after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
SUDAN/S.SUDAN PEACE TALKS
Leaders of Sudan and South Sudan met late on
Sunday to try and reach a deal to end hostilities
and restart oil exports but there was still no
breakthrough on a key security accord after two
weeks of talks in Ethiopia, officials said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on