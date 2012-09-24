The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius repo rate decision * Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party congress GLOBAL MARKETS Riskier assets fell broadly on Monday, dragging down Asian shares, copper and oil but the dollar strengthened as investors shifted their focus to weak economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell towards $110 in early Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds extended the previous day's gains on Friday, pulling yields to 1-1/2 week lows as market players bet on rates staying at multi-decade lows for some time after a dovish central bank policy statement. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by tight liquidity in the market as investors paid for government debt auctioned this week and companies made tax payments. IVORY COAST ABOLISHES SUBSIDY Ivory Coat will abolish a 20-year-old tax break given to local cocoa grinders when the 2012/2013 season starts on Oct. 1, an official with the top grower's marketing board told Reuters on Saturday, in a victory for exporters who don't grind locally. [ID: nL5E8KM263] NIGERIA C.BANK Nigeria's central bank has banned loans to 113 firms, including the country's two major airlines, which have failed to repay debts after a 2009 financial crisis that nearly brought down the banking system, an internal document obtained by Reuters showed CONGO OIL The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow exploration work inside Africa's oldest national park if significant oil deposits are found there, the hydrocarbons minister said. S. AFRICA'S MALEMA ANC renegade, Julius Malema, President Jacob Zuma's most vocal critic, has been given a $2 million tax bill, authorities said on Sunday, days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. SUDAN/S.SUDAN PEACE TALKS Leaders of Sudan and South Sudan met late on Sunday to try and reach a deal to end hostilities and restart oil exports but there was still no breakthrough on a key security accord after two weeks of talks in Ethiopia, officials said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on