The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya 182-day T-bill auction
* Mauritius 15-year bond auction
* S. Africa's National Treasury hosts global
policy forum
* S. Africa's Malema makes court appearance
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as
protests in Spain underscored the country's
financial challenges and investors refocused on
slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major
central bank easing measures, faded.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel on
Wednesday, weighed down by worries that a fragile
global economy would cut oil demand, although
supply disruption risks amid rising tensions
between Iran and Western nations kept losses in
check.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds jumped on Tuesday
as markets reopened after a public holiday, while
the rand firmed against the dollar, tracking a
general emerging market rally.
SOUTH AFRICA ANGLOGOLD
World No. 3 bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
said on Wednesday an illegal strike that started
last week at its Kopanang mine had spread to other
South African operations.
KENYA MARKETS/IMF
* The Kenyan shilling fell on Tuesday as
importers' month-end demand for dollars gathered
pace, while stock prices were led higher by East
African breweries.
* The IMF expects the Kenyan economy to grow by at
least 5 percent this year and in 2013, thanks to
improving macroeconomic fundamentals, a senior
fund official said.
RWANDA RATES
Rwanda held its key repo rate at 7.50 percent to
curb demand for foreign exchange, which would
weaken the local currency and feed inflation, the
central bank governor said.
TANZANIA OIL & GAS
Tanzania plans to restructure its state-run
petroleum company to help the east African country
better regulate its vast natural gas discoveries,
it said on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Light rainfall and abundant sunshine across most
of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions last week
will encourage healthy output as the new
harvesting season opens, farmers and analysts said
on Tuesday
SOUTH AFRICA/MALEMA
ANC rebel Julium Malema, South African President
Jacob Zuba's most prominent critic and an advocate
of mining nationalisation, appears in court on
Wednesday on corruption charges that his
supporters say are political motivated.
