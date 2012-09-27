The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* South Africa August producer price index data
* Zambia September inflation
* Pan African Resources results
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment
was vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout
for Spain and signs of Europe struggling to find a
unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as
global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady above $110 on Thursday
on renewed worries of supply disruptions from the
Middle East, while an escalating euro zone debt
crisis reinforced oil demand growth concerns and
capped the gains.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN
The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan reached a
border security deal on Wednesday that will
restart badly needed oil exports, but failed to
solve the other main conflicts left over when
Africa's largest country split last year.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bond yields fell to new
lows on Wednesday as the country's bond market is
set to become the first in Africa to join Citi's
influential World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar
on Wednesday as importers bought greenbacks to
meet their end-month needs and expectations that
lower inflation in September could drag interest
rates down, traders said.
SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS
An illegal strike spread through AngloGold
Ashanti's South African operations on Wednesday,
while Anglo American Platinum said it could start
firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the
country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of
labour unrest.
KENYA KENGEN
Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen posted an
11 percent rise in full year pretax profit to
4.045 billion shillings, helped by increased
output from new plants.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana, hit by lower oil production, saw economic
growth slow to 2.5 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, and the national statistics office
now expects full year 2012 GDP to rise 7.1 percent
NIGERIA/SHELL
Shell thinks the tax terms in a landmark Nigerian
oil bill are so uncompetitive they risk rendering
offshore oil and gas projects unviable, the firm's
managing director and industry sources say
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast cocoa merchants backed away from
threats to boycott the start of the forthcoming
harvest season after the country's marketing board
increased allowances for the cost of collection
and transportation that has been at the heart of a
dispute.
GUINEA DEBT RELIEF
Guinea secured $2.1 billion in debt relief from
the World Bank and the IMF Heavily Indebted Poor
Countries initiative, paving the way for
accelerated development for the minerals-rich West
African state, officials said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on