The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya September inflation/ Q2 GDP figures
* Uganda inflation
* South Africa government budget
* South Africa money supply figures for August
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares mostly rise on Friday on optimism
economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain
will help the debt-saddled nation manage its
imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of international
assistance.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held above $112 on Friday as plans
for economic reform in Spain eased investor
worries about Europe's fiscal crisis and revived
hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth, with
worries about supplies from the Middle East also
providing support.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN TALKS
The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan signed deals
on Thursday to secure their shared border and
boost trade, paving the way for the resumption of
oil exports but stopping short of ending other
disputes remaining after the South's secession.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand dipped 0.6 percent against the
dollar on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's
government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from
A3, 24 hours ahead of its inclusion into
Citigroup's World Government Bond index.
SOUTH AFRICA MOODY'S
Moody's Investor Service cut South Africa's
government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from
A3 on Thursday, citing worries about the country's
institutions as well as future political stability
and room for policy maneuvering.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell to a four month low
against the dollar on Thursday, hit by energy
sector importers buying dollars to meet their
end-month supply needs, while shares closed at a
15-month high.
GHANA CEDI
Ghana's cedi is expected to strengthen further
next week due to central bank support as the
currency stages a recovery from a near 20 percent
slump in the first half of the year.
KENYA MINING
A new mining bill and a nationwide aerial survey
of Kenya will boost the country's nascent mining
sector and act as a catalyst for foreign
investment, Kenya's minister for environment and
natural resources said on Thursday.
SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS
The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American
Platinum, began disciplinary action against
illegal strikers on Thursday and rival Impala
Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South
African mining industry struggles to end weeks of
labour unrest.
RWANDA ECONOMY
Rwanda's economy expanded by 9.4 percent in its
fiscal year ended June from 7.4 percent
previously, thanks to robust growth across all
sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday
NIGERIA FLOODS
Nigeria's worst flooding in decades has displaced
more than 10,000 people in the centre of the
country over the past week and stranded some
villagers on rooftops, emergency services said on
Thursday.
