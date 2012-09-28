The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya September inflation/ Q2 GDP figures * Uganda inflation * South Africa government budget * South Africa money supply figures for August GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares mostly rise on Friday on optimism economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held above $112 on Friday as plans for economic reform in Spain eased investor worries about Europe's fiscal crisis and revived hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth, with worries about supplies from the Middle East also providing support. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN TALKS The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan signed deals on Thursday to secure their shared border and boost trade, paving the way for the resumption of oil exports but stopping short of ending other disputes remaining after the South's secession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand dipped 0.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3, 24 hours ahead of its inclusion into Citigroup's World Government Bond index. SOUTH AFRICA MOODY'S Moody's Investor Service cut South Africa's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3 on Thursday, citing worries about the country's institutions as well as future political stability and room for policy maneuvering. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell to a four month low against the dollar on Thursday, hit by energy sector importers buying dollars to meet their end-month supply needs, while shares closed at a 15-month high. GHANA CEDI Ghana's cedi is expected to strengthen further next week due to central bank support as the currency stages a recovery from a near 20 percent slump in the first half of the year. KENYA MINING A new mining bill and a nationwide aerial survey of Kenya will boost the country's nascent mining sector and act as a catalyst for foreign investment, Kenya's minister for environment and natural resources said on Thursday. SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum, began disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Thursday and rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South African mining industry struggles to end weeks of labour unrest. RWANDA ECONOMY Rwanda's economy expanded by 9.4 percent in its fiscal year ended June from 7.4 percent previously, thanks to robust growth across all sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday NIGERIA FLOODS Nigeria's worst flooding in decades has displaced more than 10,000 people in the centre of the country over the past week and stranded some villagers on rooftops, emergency services said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on