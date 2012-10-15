The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Policymakers set the central bank's
lending rate, which has stood at 9.5 percent for
the past year. Also expecting inflation data.
TANZANIA - Expecting inflation data for September
from the government. The rate slowed for the
eighth straight month in August to 14.9 percent.
MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting the central bank to
announce its benchmark lending rate. Policymakers
cut the rate by one percentage point in September
to 10.5 percent, citing risks from the European
debt crisis.
MALAWI - Expecting the latest inflation data. The
rate quickened to 25.5 percent in August.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns
ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings
season, lifting the safe-haven dollar which in
turn undermined commodities.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling
for a second day due to worries over the worsening
outlook for demand growth, although mounting
supply concerns over escalating tension in the
Middle East kept losses in check.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA ECONOMIC GROWTH
Europe's debt crisis and the related cooling in
China is weighing on Africa, but even a sharp
worsening of the crisis would be unlikely to choke
off the region's growth, a top International
Monetary Fund official said.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand weakened after ratings agency
S&P downgraded the country's local and foreign
currency sovereign ratings, saying underlying
social tensions would increase government spending
pressure and reduce fiscal flexibility.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African shares turned slightly negative as
the strengthening rand currency
undermined stock prices of resource firms such as
Harmony Gold .
NIGERIA REVENUES
Nigeria earned 594.7 billion naira ($3.78 billion)
in government revenues in September, a 5.3 percent
rise on the 564.9 billion it earned the previous
month, the minister of state for finance said.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Armed bandits descended on a village in northern
Nigeria on Sunday, killing 22 people, most of them
shot dead as they were leaving prayers at a
mosque, the state police commissioner said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed as banks sold
dollars ahead of the weekend, but
the local currency's outlook remained bearish due
to importer demand for the greenback.
KENYA FOREX RESERVES
Kenya's central bank said that its official usable
foreign exchange reserves fell for the
third straight week to $5.137 billion, from $5.159
billion in the previous week.
KENYA TOURISM
The number of tourists visiting Kenya's coast fell
by 22 percent in the first eight months of this
year compared to 2011 due to concerns over
Islamist violence and the cost of landing rights
in the traditional tourist hot spot, tour
operators said.
KENYA SECURITY
Two successive blasts in a residential area near
the Kenyan capital's central business district
wounded one police officer late on Friday but did
not injure any civilians, police said.
UGANDA IPO
Uganda's sole power distributor, Umeme, has priced
its 622.38 million shares to be sold through an
Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 275 shillings
($0.11) each, a source close to the deal said.
GHANA ELECTIONS
Former Ghanaian first lady Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
said she has split from the ruling party that her
husband founded to run for president under a new
banner.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe's economy is projected to grow 8.9
percent next year if the political environment
remains stable and the government lives within its
expenditure targets, the finance ministry said.
MALI CRISIS
The U.N. Security Council urged African regional
groups and the United Nations on Friday to present
within 45 days a specific plan for military
intervention in Mali to help government troops
reclaim the north of the country from Islamist
extremists.
CONGO HUMAN RIGHTS
France and Canada urged leaders from the
French-speaking world to reinforce democracy and
human rights during a summit in Democratic
Republic of Congo, in comments that focused
attention squarely on the host.
UGANDA PENSIONS
The Ugandan government has halted pension payments
to its retired workers until an investigation into
corruption allegations involving "ghost"
recipients is completed, a senior official told
Reuters.
UGANDA RATES
A Ugandan parliamentary committee is pushing the
government to amend the country's financial laws
to empower the central bank to regulate interest
rates following mounting complaints against high
borrowing costs.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan expects to double its oil production in the
next two years, to 300,000 barrels per day, as it
steps up oil exploration, the country's petroleum
minister said on Monday.
