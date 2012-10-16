The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Finance minister addresses a news
conference at 10.30 am local time on the economy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S.
stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors,
while the euro inched up on hopes for some
progress in the euro zone debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady above $115, underpinned
by supply concerns after the European Union
slapped more sanctions on Iran, while ample
supplies and healthy inventory at top consumer the
United States capped gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS
South African government bonds could soon lose
some steam after a strong run propelled by
portfolio flows from foreign accounts undeterred
by strikes that have raised questions about the
wisdom of investing in the country.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks booked a record close on
Monday as a weak rand currency lifted prices of
so-called "rand hedges" such as Swiss luxury goods
maker Richemont and British American
Tobacco .
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest in
three weeks on the interbank market, as dollar
demand by foreign exchange bureaux and importers
outpaced supply of hard currency, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's bourse hit a 16-month high on Monday as
investors bought shares on the expectation firms
will perform better this year due to the low cost
of credit, while the shilling was stable against
the dollar.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya's benchmark interest rate looks set to fall
if the central bank takes advantage of slowing
inflation to attack the eye-watering commercial
lending rates stifling growth.
KENYA SEPARATISTS
Kenyan police arrested the leader of a coastal
separatist group and shot dead two of his
supporters in a dawn raid on Monday, part of an
escalating crackdown on the movement that has
threatened to disrupt next year's election.
UGANDA OIL
Uganda may have to further delay licensing of new
oil exploration blocks due to a standoff between
parliament and ministers that has held up the
passage of legislation to regulate the sector,
lawmakers said.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's annual inflation rate slowed for the
ninth straight month in September from due to a
slower rise in food prices, the state-run
statistics body said, a trend that is expected to
continue.
IVORY COAST ATTACKS
Gunmen attacked a power station and security
facilities in and around Ivory Coast's commercial
capital Abidjan in coordinated overnight raids
that ended early on Monday, the defence minister
said.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's headline inflation accelerated to 7.1
percent year-on-year in September from 6.6 percent
in August, data from the statistics agency showed.
