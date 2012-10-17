The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to their highest in over five
months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings
reports lifted investor mood, while the euro hit a
one-month high against the dollar as Spain
retained an investment-grade debt rating.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady near $114 on Tuesday as
expectations Europe's financial crisis is on the
mend renewed hopes of a revival in oil demand
growth, while simmering tension in the Middle East
provided additional support.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
Yields on South African government bonds dropped
as prices rose after a successful auction boosted
investors' sentiment towards Africa's largest
economy, with the rand also strengthening for the
first day in three against the dollar.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks booked a record close for the
second straight day, as firm U.S. data and hopes
that debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout buoyed
appetite for riskier assets, despite the labour
unrest in the domestic mining sector.
NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
Nigeria announced the preferred bidders for 10
state power distribution firms it is selling for
197.25 billion naira ($1.25 billion) as part of a
plan to reform the country's moribund electricity
sector.
NIGERIA TELECOMS
Nigeria will award new licences to provide
fixed-line internet services early next year as
Africa's most populous country aims to transform
its underdeveloped and unreliable network.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's military killed 24 members of the Boko
Haram in a gun fight in the remote northeast town
of Maiduguri where the Islamist sect has been
based during a three-year long insurgency, the
army said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rallied for a second day on Tuesday
hitting a fresh 16-month high, as falling interest
rates following a steady drop in inflation pushed
investors into the market in search of high
returns, market participants said.
KENYA HOUSING FINANCE BOND
Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance
raised 5.2 billion shillings ($61.07 million) from
the sale of a second tranche of a 7-year bond to
fund expansion, it said.
KENYA UCHUMI
Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets' pretax
profit dropped 21.7 percent to 403 million
shillings ($4.74 million) for its year ended in
June as costs rose due to the opening of new
stores, the company said on Wednesday.
KENYA SECURITY
At least 10 Kenyan police officers were injured
when two grenades were hurled at them by suspected
al Shabaab sympathisers during a police operation
at the country's Coast province in the early hours
of Wednesday, police said.
ANGOLA OIL
Angolan oil exports will rise by more than 4
percent in December to around 1.74 million barrels
per day (bpd) as the West African producer's
oilfields return to full production after several
months of maintenance.
ZAMBIA TELECOMS
Zambia plans to lift a ban on the entry of new
mobile phone companies to increase competition and
improve cellular service, a minister said.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast, currently in arrears with bondholders
over a $2.3 billion Eurobond, said in a statement
dated Oct. 15 that it wants to meet with investors
to discuss missed interest payments.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius's Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on
Tuesday an overly strong rupee had lopped a
percentage point off the Indian Ocean island's
economic growth this year.
CONGO CONFLICT
Rwanda's defense minister is commanding a
rebellion in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
that is being armed by Rwanda and Uganda, both of
which sent troops to aid the insurgency in a
deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers, according to a
U.N. report.
