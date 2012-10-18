The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
of various maturities at its weekly auction.
KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury
bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday
as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation
in the world's second largest economy, and
positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries
about a sharper slowdown in global growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held above $113 on Thursday, buoyed
by hopes for steady growth in demand after China,
the world's second-biggest oil consumer, posted
growth that met expectations, and simmering
tension in the Middle East provided additional
support.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bond prices rose after a
well-received weekly auction and as the market
speculated the government will tighten spending
after two ratings downgrades.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South Africa's benchmark stock index closed above
33,000 for the first time in its 17-year history
on Wednesday, booking a record close for the third
straight day as investors piled into oversold
mining firms such as Anglo American .
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's consumer inflation fell for
the third straight month in September, mainly due
to a drop in the underlying "core" price growth
that is closely watched by the central bank.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira closed flat against the
dollar in the interbank market and weakened
slightly on the official foreign exchange window
as strong dollar demand kept pressure on the local
currency, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan stock market broke a two-day run of
gains on Wednesday, dragged down by a huge drop
in bourse star Uchumi Supermarket after
its full-year pretax profit fell by 22 percent.
KENYA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
Treasury rose to 10.484 percent at the
auction on Wednesday from 10.307 percent last
week, the central bank said.
KENYA HOUSE PRICES
Kenya's house prices rose by 7.1 percent in the
third quarter compared to the same period last
year, as lower mortgage rates spurred demand for
prime real estate.
KENYA SECURITY
Police shot dead three suspected supporters of the
Somali militant group al Shabaab on Wednesday in a
raid in Kenya's turbulent coastal region, in which
a police officer also died.
DRC CRISIS
Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday demanded
targeted sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan
officials accused by a U.N. experts panel of
backing a six-month-old insurgency in its volatile
eastern borderlands.
* Rwanda appears set to clinch a seat on U.N.
Security Council.
ANGOLA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
Angola on Wednesday launched a $5 billion
sovereign wealth fund to invest in domestic and
overseas assets by funnelling its vast oil wealth
into infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth
projects.
TANZANIA TBOND
The yield on Tanzanian two-year Treasury bonds
edged slightly higher at auction on Wednesday to
13.84 percent from 13.81 percent at a previous
auction in August.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on