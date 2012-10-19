The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $112 a barrel on Friday, but remained on track for its third weekly fall in five weeks, as supply concerns diminished with the imminent restart of Britain's largest oilfield. AFRICA FOREX A bond auction in Ghana next week that is open to foreign investors is likely to buoy the Ghanaian cedi, while the Ugandan shilling is seen regaining stability after a three-month bout of weakness. AFRICA COLUMN If you are looking for some good cheer in a pretty gloomy world, consider the growing consensus among some of the world's smartest money that the next big emerging market may be Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar as traders moved out of assets seen as risky, such as emerging market currencies, ahead of a European Union summit later in the day. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks edged down 0.7 percent as investors cashed in after three straight days of record highs while Richemont fell on slowing Chinese demand for luxury goods. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 75 billion naira ($476.10 million) worth of 5-, 7- and 10-year sovereign bonds maturing in 2017, 2019 and 2022 at an auction on Wednesday, with yields inching up by just more than 70 basis points. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by energy sector importers' demand for the greenback, while shares edged up, led by Uchumi. KENYA TREASURY BILLS The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.437 percent at auction from 8.962 percent last week, the central bank said. TANZANIA NATURAL GAS Tanzania has raised its estimate of recoverable natural gas reserves to 33 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 28.74 tcf following recent big discoveries offshore, an official said. TANZANIA UNREST Supporters of a separatist Islamist group in Zanzibar looted shops and fought with police on Thursday after their leader disappeared, witnesses said, the third outbreak of violence this year on the Indian Ocean archipelago. RWANDA DRC Rwanda's foreign minister warned that it would be "the biggest mistake" for any countries to withdraw aid to Kigali over a U.N. report accusing Rwanda's defense minister of commanding rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. * Rwanda won a seat on the U.N. Security Council. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast said it may add to its $2.3 billion bond due in 2032 in an exchange with other defaulted debt, as it tries to normalise debt payments disrupted last year after a civil war. GHANA ELECTIONS Ghana President John Dramani Mahama said he would aim to oversee annual economic growth of at least 8 percent while keeping consumer prices in check in the West African State, if he wins elections in December. ANGOLA POLICY Angola's central bank is unlikely to alter its monetary policy in the fourth quarter and does not believe a sudden cut in the benchmark interest rate would help it reach its inflation target, Governor Jose de Lima Massano said. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan expects its oil exports to come back to the market in three months after the government ordered oil companies to resume production on Thursday, its oil minister said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on