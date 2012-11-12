NAIROBI, Nov 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - General Electric Africa chief executive Jay Ireland gives an update on the firm's investments in Africa focusing on its plans to generate power in Kenya. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and oil prices were capped on Monday as investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday due to demand growth concerns as President Barack Obama struggles to reach a deal to avert a looming U.S. fiscal calamity, overshadowing upbeat data from key consumer China. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Nigerian bond yields are likely to decline in the short term after the country received a ratings upgrade this week and is also set to join a second emerging markets bond index. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday in light trading volumes influenced by the fall of the euro to a two-month low against the greenback. Also, stocks fell on Friday, booking their worst weekly decline in more than a month, in line with major overseas markets on growing fears over looming U.S. public spending cuts and tax rises. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira ($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted liquidity. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Exxon has shut a pipeline off the coast of Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state after an oil leak started by an unknown cause, the company's local unit said on Saturday. Also, Shell shut its Imo River oil pipeline in Nigeria on Oct. 31 due to damage caused by thieves and deferred 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production, the company's local unit said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of French oil major Total said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec. KENYA MARKETS Shares in Kenya's leading telecoms firm Safaricom hit a two-year high on Friday after forecasting a double-digit rise in revenues this year, while the shilling closed the week flat against the dollar. KENYA ELECTRICITY Kenya plans to begin construction of its first nuclear power station to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) in 2017 to meet growing demand for power, but must first pass laws to regulate nuclear power, a senior government official said on Friday. KENYA UGANDA TRADE Landlocked Uganda is worried about the chances of violence in elections next year in neighbouring Kenya and is taking steps to ensure its trade is not disrupted as it was during polls unrest in 2007/08, its junior foreign minister said on Friday. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Standard Chartered Bank slipped nearly 2 percent after trading ex-bonus, leading the GSE Composite Index lower to snap an eleventh sessions rise, traders said. The broader GSE Composite Index fell 2.77 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,152.88 points while the Financial Stocks Index was down 3.44 points, or 0.35 percent, to 990.35 points. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 138,294 tonnes by Oct. 25 since the season started on Oct. 12, down 37 percent from the 219,255 tonnes recorded over the same period last year, Cocobod data showed on Friday. RWANDA AID Western donors must lift an aid freeze on Rwanda, imposed over its alleged support for Congo rebels, to avoid damaging its economy and causing a new crisis in the region, the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate fell to 5.36 percent in October from 5.63 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Saturday. TANZANIA AIRLINE Precision Air , Tanzania's largest airline, plans to almost double its fleet with five new short-haul turboprop passenger planes in a $95 million investment to expand services in east Africa. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius' economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4 percent next year from a projected growth rate of 3.4 percent this year, the island state's finance minister said on Friday. GUINEA MINING Guinea is focusing a review of its resource contracts on three deals that it says were signed under murky conditions, including an agreement involving one of the world's biggest iron ore deposits, a source close to the review said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on