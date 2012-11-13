NAIROBI, Nov 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - Two-day East Africa oil and gas summit in Nairobi to discuss oil and gas exploration and production in a region touted as a new frontier in global oil exploration. * Botswana - October inflation figures to be released. Consumer Price Index (CPI) quickened to 7.1 percent y/y and 0.8 percent m/m in September. * Malawi - October inflation figures to be released. CPI quickened to 28.3 percent September * Namibia - October inflation figures to be released. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and commodities pulled back on Tuesday on uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal row and the euro zone debt crisis, where global lenders held back from giving further aid to debt-stricken Greece. WORLD OIL PRICES The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency said on Monday, predicting Washington will come very close to achieving a previously unthinkable energy self-sufficiency. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar on Monday in quiet trading with investors unwilling to take firm positions as euro zone finance ministers discussed whether to authorise more aid for Greece. * South African stocks eked out slender gains on Monday as mobile phone group Vodacom's rise to a record high on solid results was countered by another sell-off in mining shares, which have been laid low by the violence and illegal strikes. SOUTH AFRICA VODACOM Vodacom is looking for acquisitions in sub-Saharan Africa, a sign the South African mobile operator aims to be a bigger player in the fast-growing continent. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira ($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted liquidity. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in 9 weeks against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, pressured by a resurgence in dollar demand from importers. NIGERIA BANK Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank aims to raise 35 billion naira ($222.22 million) in tier 1 capital by year-end, with a view to meeting requirements to become a national bank again, the bank said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday as excess liquidity among local banks encouraged them to step up funding of dollar positions, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy will grow 5.6 percent in 2013, outperforming this year's forecast of 5.1 percent, thanks to strong rains boosting farm output, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. ETHIOPIA HYDRO POWER Ethiopia's energy minister played down concerns on Monday about how it would finance the first of an array of mega-dams due to revolutionise east African power markets, saying it was on track to have three plants on line by 2015. MOZAMBIQUE RATES Mozambique's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points on Monday to 9.5 percent, citing the risks from a deteriorating global economy and inflation under control. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on