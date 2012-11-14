NAIROBI, Nov 14 The following company announcements, scheduled
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya - Two-day East Africa oil and gas summit in Nairobi to discuss
oil and gas exploration and production in a region touted as a new
frontier in global oil exploration.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday but lacked the impetus
for a decisive rebound, as investors continued to fret about the
looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States and a delay in releasing
more aid to debt-stricken Greece.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday, declining for a
third day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) further cut its
demand outlook for the fourth quarter and 2013 amid a rebound in oil
exports from sanctions-hit Iran.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks ended lower on Tuesday, led by heavyweights
such as Anglo American after the mining giant raised cost
estimates for its Minas-Rio project in Brazil and warned of lower
profits from its Kumba Iron Ore unit.
* Yields on South African government debt rose on Tuesday after a poor
bond auction, reflecting investors' concerns about global growth and a
shift of money to safer assets such as U.S. Treasuries.
* The rand extended losses on the poor sentiment to trade at a
month-low against the dollar.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Lagos State, Nigeria's economic and commercial hub, plans to raise 80
billion naira ($507 million) through the sale of a 7-year bond to fund
infrastructure, health and education projects, according to a
prospectus seen by Reuters.
NIGERIA REVENUES
Nigeria earned 640.8 billion naira ($4.06 billion) in government
revenues in October, a 7.7 percent rise on the 594.7 billion naira it
earned in September, the accountant general said on
Tuesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling hit a five-month low on Tuesday as
importers bought dollars, and traders said the local currency could
weaken further to test 86 per dollar.
KENYA STANDARD CHARTERED
Kenya's Standard Chartered Bank said it had raised 8.3
billion shillings ($97.1 million) through a rights issue to fund
growth and support its balance sheet.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast has issued around $187 million in new bonds, increasing
its 2032 Eurobond to more than $2.5 billion as part of a deal to
restructure other existing defaulted debt, the finance ministry said
in a statement on Tuesday.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual consumer inflation quickened to 9.76 percent
year-on-year in October from 9.65 percent in September, the National
Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.
BURUNDI INFLATION
Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 15.9 percent in October
from 14.2 percent in September partly due to high cost of transport in
the coffee-producing nation, the country's statistics board said on
Tuesday.
SUDAN SECURITY
Sudanese rebels shelled the capital of the country's main oil state on
Tuesday, witnesses and the insurgents said, in what the insurgents
said was retaliation for government air strikes.
ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS
At least $2 billion of diamonds from Zimbabwe's Marange fields have
been stolen by people linked to President Robert Mugabe's party, a
diamond watchdog has said, although the state mining firm said the
gems were sold transparently.
