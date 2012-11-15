NAIROBI, Nov 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti presents the 2013 national budget in parliament. *TANZANIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for October. *Botswana, Malawi and Zimbabwe also due to release October inflation data anytime from Thursday. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 4 billion shillings. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities. *MAURITIUS- Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier assets, but Japanese equities bucked the trend as a sharp slide in the yen lifted exporters' shares. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Thursday as Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip renewed worries about supply disruption, while a weak global economic outlook kept gains in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as disappointing results dragged down retailers and a sell-off in mining stocks continued despite the prospect of an end to a crippling strike at Anglo American Platinum . The rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday to its weakest level in 5-1/2 weeks as heavy import orders went through the market and data pointed to a weak economy. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from some offshore investors buying local debt, currency traders said. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria's lower house began debating its long awaited oil bill on Wednesday, with negative comments from lawmakers suggesting a long and turbulent journey ahead before it is passed. Also, Nigeria will struggle to attract the investment it needs to get its refineries working unless it scraps a fuel subsidy that keeps domestic gasoline prices artificially low, a government commissioned report seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. NIGERIA TELECOMS African phone tower company IHS will borrow $280 million in a loan arranged by an arm of the World Bank to expand in Nigeria, its chief executive said on Wednesday. AFRICA PRIVATE EQUITY Carlyle Group LP and two other investors will pay $210 million for a stake in pan-African agribusiness Export Trading Group, in the U.S. buyout firm's debut deal on the fast-growing continent. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, buoyed by a jump in Equity Bank on expectations of a strong full-year performance and by bargain hunting in shares of Kenya Airways . The main share index inched up 0.74 points to finish at 4,157.59 points. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya's energy regulator has cut retail fuel prices after the cost of crude oil fell in international markets, trimming the maximum price of a litre of super petrol 1.4 percent to 113.68 shillings ($1.33) in Nairobi. KENYA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Kenya aims to take a bigger slice of the profits from its natural resources exploration boom by seeking a 25 percent stake in the production activities of oil and gas companies operating in the east African nation. UGANDA CORRUPTION The World Bank said on Wednesday it was reassessing its assistance to Uganda over corruption allegations, potentially adding more fiscal strain on the east African country reeling from aid cuts by four major European donors. GHANA CENTRAL BANK RATE The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee held its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent on Wednesday, citing a stabilisation of the local cedi currency and a balanced economic outlook. IVORY COAST GOVERNMENT Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara dissolved his government in a surprise move on Wednesday, citing a lack of solidarity within his coalition cabinet. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on