NAIROBI, Nov 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth a total
400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Friday after falling nearly 2 percent this week amid
concerns about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff", while Japanese stocks rallied
for a second day on expectations of further monetary policy easing after an
election next month.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held around $108 a barrel on Friday, as uncertainties
surrounding the global economic outlook weighed on prices, while a showdown
between Israel and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to come under pressure next
week because of a surge in dollar demand from domestic importers, while the
Ghanaian cedi is expected to benefit from a $650 million syndicated loan.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand pulled back from the brink of a fresh 3-1/2 year low
against the dollar on Thursday but remains under pressure as strikes by farm
workers keep investors nervous.
Stocks put in a third straight day of losses on Thursday despite the end
to a crippling wave of illegal strikes in the mining sector, as investors
remained wary of further flare-ups and global shares maintained their downward
slide.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria said it plans to issue 50 billion naira ($317.06 million) in local
bonds with maturities of between seven and 10 years at its regular
auction on Nov. 21, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on
Thursday.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
France's Total has restarted oil and gas production from its 90,000
barrel per day OML 58 block in Nigeria, which was shut down a month ago due to
severe flooding in the southeast Niger Delta region, the company said on
Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares extended a three day rally on Thursday, spurred by foreign
investor interest in leading telecoms firm Safaricom on hopes for
strong full-year earnings, while the shilling closed flat against the
dollar.
KENYA BANK RESULTS
Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 70 percent jump in
nine-month pretax profit, the latest Kenyan bank to beat market expectations
on growth in its loan portfolio.
Co-operative Bank said nine-month pretax profit rose a third
after its loan book expanded, defying concerns that high interest rates would
increase the risk of loan defaults.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Grinders and major exporters in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast are paying above
a government mandated price at the ports to guarantee bean supplies due to
speculation of a looming drop in production, exporters said.
MALAWI ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecast for Malawi for
2012 to 1.9 percent from 4.3 percent due to a slowdown in manufacturing and
agriculture in the southern African country, an official said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe expects economic growth of 5 percent in 2013 after a sharp slowdown
this year, and a violent and disputed election next year would dampen
prospects for a sustained recovery, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on
Thursday.
NAMIBIA BOND
Namibia sold a debut 10-year rand bond on Thursday, attracting double the
amount of bids offered, mainly from South African investors, the finance
ministry said.
MOZAMBIQUE PROTESTS
Protesters burned tyres and barricaded roads in Mozambique's capital on
Thursday in retaliation to a government plan to hike bus fares in one of the
world's poorest countries.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on