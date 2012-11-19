NAIROBI, Nov 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Nigeria central bank interest rate decision expected Monday/Tuesday.
Analysts forecast a hold at 12 percent.
MALAWI - October inflation data and central bank interest rate decision
expected this week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday, boosted by a positive tone in U.S. equities last
week, while the yen fell to a near seven-month low against the dollar on
expectations a new government after next month's election in Japan may deliver
more stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged up to above $109 a barrel on Monday as escalating tensions
between Israelis and Palestinians fueled concerns about supply from the Middle
East.
AFRICA DEBT
Rising yields on Kenyan Treasury bills have re-awakened investor interest in
government debt, while trading in Nigeria's bond market is likely to remain
muted ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision next week.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds edged higher on Friday as yields recovered due
to a surge in foreign buying that also helped the rand bounce back from a
beating in the previous session.
The currency recovered after weakening to nearly 9 rand on Thursday,
pressured by local strikes and more concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira fell to its weakest in three and half months
against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Friday, hit by dearth of dollar
liquidity and strong demand from importers, traders said.
* Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has appointed HSBC , Standard Chartered
Bank and Renaissance Capital for its debut $300 million Eurobond
issue planned for the second quarter of next year, a bank executive told
Reuters on Friday.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigerian crude oil export delays have lengthened, traders said on Friday, a
sign that a raft of recent output problems caused by oil theft and flooding
are increasingly holding back supplies from Africa's biggest producer.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A video obtained by Reuters shows Nigerian troops shooting unarmed captives in
broad daylight by the roadside in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the
bastion of an Islamist insurgency.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks ended a three-day run of gains on Friday as local investors
locked in their profits in Equity Bank after it hit a 17-month high and the
shilling ended flat against the dollar.
KENYA EXPLORATION
Kenya has blocked Cove Energy's attempt to transfer oil exploration licence
stakes to its new owner, Thai group PTT Exploration , because it
wants a cut of the deal that saw Cove sold.
KENYA SECURITY
A bomb tore through a minibus in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh
neighbourhood on Sunday, killing six people in an attack highlighting the
security risks Kenya faces because of its intervention in Somalia to fight al
Qaeda-linked militants.
UGANDA CORRUPTION
Britain has suspended all aid to the government of Uganda over new evidence
that British taxpayers' money may have been stolen, Development Secretary
Justine Greening said on Friday.
TANZANIA-MALAWI/EXPLORATION
Tanzania and Malawi agreed on Saturday to appoint an international mediator to
resolve a long-running border dispute over Lake Malawi, thought to sit over
rich oil and gas reserves.
DRCONGO WAR
Rebels in Congo, who U.N. experts say are backed by neighbouring Rwanda,
reached the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma on Sunday after pushing back
U.N. peacekeepers and government troops, but a rebel spokesman said they did
not plan to take the city.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on