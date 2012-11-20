(Refiles to delete Nigeria security item) NAIROBI, Nov 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Nigeria central bank interest rate decision expected Monday/Tuesday. Analysts forecast a hold at 12 percent. MALAWI - October inflation data and central bank interest rate decision expected this week. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Monday, boosted by a positive tone in U.S. equities last week, while the yen fell to a near seven-month low against the dollar on expectations a new government after next month's election in Japan may deliver more stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged up to above $109 a barrel on Monday as escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians fueled concerns about supply from the Middle East. AFRICA DEBT Rising yields on Kenyan Treasury bills have re-awakened investor interest in government debt, while trading in Nigeria's bond market is likely to remain muted ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision next week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds edged higher on Friday as yields recovered due to a surge in foreign buying that also helped the rand bounce back from a beating in the previous session. The currency recovered after weakening to nearly 9 rand on Thursday, pressured by local strikes and more concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira fell to its weakest in three and half months against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Friday, hit by dearth of dollar liquidity and strong demand from importers, traders said. * Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has appointed HSBC , Standard Chartered Bank and Renaissance Capital for its debut $300 million Eurobond issue planned for the second quarter of next year, a bank executive told Reuters on Friday. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian crude oil export delays have lengthened, traders said on Friday, a sign that a raft of recent output problems caused by oil theft and flooding are increasingly holding back supplies from Africa's biggest producer. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks ended a three-day run of gains on Friday as local investors locked in their profits in Equity Bank after it hit a 17-month high and the shilling ended flat against the dollar. KENYA EXPLORATION Kenya has blocked Cove Energy's attempt to transfer oil exploration licence stakes to its new owner, Thai group PTT Exploration , because it wants a cut of the deal that saw Cove sold. KENYA SECURITY A bomb tore through a minibus in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Sunday, killing six people in an attack highlighting the security risks Kenya faces because of its intervention in Somalia to fight al Qaeda-linked militants. UGANDA CORRUPTION Britain has suspended all aid to the government of Uganda over new evidence that British taxpayers' money may have been stolen, Development Secretary Justine Greening said on Friday. TANZANIA-MALAWI/EXPLORATION Tanzania and Malawi agreed on Saturday to appoint an international mediator to resolve a long-running border dispute over Lake Malawi, thought to sit over rich oil and gas reserves. DRCONGO WAR Rebels in Congo, who U.N. experts say are backed by neighbouring Rwanda, reached the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma on Sunday after pushing back U.N. peacekeepers and government troops, but a rebel spokesman said they did not plan to take the city. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on