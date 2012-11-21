NAIROBI, Nov 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on the euro zone debt
crisis after European officials failed to reach a deal on a bailout for
Greece, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of
a U.S. fiscal crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $110 per barrel on Wednesday on fears of supply
disruption from the Middle East as clashes raged between Palestinians and
Israelis despite overnight truce talks.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks were marginally stronger on Tuesday, as gains by
platinum miners were partially offset by weak retailers such as Woolworths
.
* South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring moves
by the euro , and was seen in tight ranges ahead of Thursday's decision
on interest rates by the Reserve Bank which is expected to leave them on hold
at 40-year lows.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigeria's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday for the seventh
time in a row, citing the need to tread a fine line between concerns over
higher food inflation and threats to Nigeria's growth from global economic
weakness.
KENYA MARKETS
*The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday but traders said demand for
the dollar from importers meant the local currency's short-term outlook
remained bearish.
*On the country's stock market, Safaricom led shares to break a
two-day losing streak.
DR CONGO CONFLICT
* Rebels widely believed to be backed by Rwanda seized the eastern Congolese
town of Goma on Tuesday, parading past United Nations peacekeepers who gave up
the battle for the frontier city of one million people.
* Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic
Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed
control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency
said on Tuesday.
UGANDA MTN
South African telecoms group MTN's chief executive and other senior
managers have been summoned by a Ugandan court to face tax fraud charges,
according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output
had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in
Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on