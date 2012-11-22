NAIROBI, Nov 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
ZAMBIA - Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday as a survey showed China's manufacturing sector
expanded for the first time in 13 months in November, adding to optimism after
firm U.S. factory data that the global growth slowdown may have turned a
corner.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude hovered near $111 as the Chinese economy showed further signs of
recovery, bolstering the outlook for oil demand, though gains were capped as a
ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased concerns over supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking similar
gains in major overseas markets, with domestic drugs maker Cipla Medpro
surging on news of a takeover bid.
* South Africa's rand fell to its weakest level against the dollar in more
than 3-1/2 years, touching the key 9.0 level, with offshore investors exiting
a currency already weakened by labour strife.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from offshore
investors buying treasury bills and bonds at an auction this week, traders
said.
NIGERIA OIL
ExxonMobil on Wednesday became the fourth oil major in a month to warn
customers over delays to Nigerian oil and gas exports, adding to a raft of
problems for Africa's biggest energy producer caused by oil spills, theft and
flooding.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, supported
by tea exporters selling dollars and the central bank mopping up liquidity,
while Safaricom again led shares higher.
DR CONGO CONFLICT
* Rebel forces in eastern Congo vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" all of the
vast central African country as they began seizing towns near the Rwandan
border and spoke of a 1,000-mile march to the capital Kinshasa.
SOUTH SUDAN PEACE
Sudan and South Sudan accused one another of incursions in disputed border
zones on Wednesday, jeopardising plans to secure the boundary and resume
cross-border oil flows vital to their economies.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output
had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in
Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours.
ZAMBIA
Zambia has granted environmental approval to Canadian group First Quantum
Minerals for a planned 300,000 tonnes per year copper smelter, the
environmental management agency said on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE COAL
Mozambique plans to solicit international bids for a $2 billion railway and
port development project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of
state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on