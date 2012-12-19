NAIROBI, Dec 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - President Mwai Kibaki makes his last address to Parliament
before leaving office in 2013.
*KENYA- Central bank of Kenya auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth up
to 15 billion shillings and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings.
*GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer price inflation data
for November.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro hit multi-month highs on Wednesday as
signs of progress in resolving the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget crisis and
expectations of more aggressive monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan
lifted riskier assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held steady above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, tracking a
rally in most other risk assets on expectations a budget crisis in the
United States will be resolved, saving the world's top oil consumer from
slipping into recession.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand extended gains to a more than two-month high on Tuesday after
markets took the re-election of President Jacob Zuma to head the African
National Congress as positive for investment.
Stocks booked another record close on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as
investors piled into mining companies such as Exxaro Resources ,
which have underperformed this year.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday led by sugar
firm Mumias , while the shilling ended steady with inflows
from Kenyans living abroad offsetting energy sector demand for
dollars.
KENYA SECURITY
A wave of bombings, shootings and hand-grenade attacks blamed on Somali
militants prompted Kenya on Tuesday to order all refugees and asylum
seekers to report to two camps and to bar them from living in
towns.
SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN PEACE TALKS
Border security talks between Sudan and South Sudan are deadlocked, the
top southern negotiator said on Tuesday, raising the prospect of an
impasse that could prolong a shutdown of oil exports and push both
economies closer to collapse.
MAURITIUS TOURISM
Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 3.4 percent in November from a year
earlier as visitor numbers from the Indian Ocean island's main market
France fell, official data showed on Tuesday.
GHANA PRIVATE EQUITY
Asset manager Duet Group plans to make about $100 million of private
equity investments in Ghana next year, taking a big bet on the
fast-growing west African country.
GUINEA MINING
More than 75 percent of mining permits granted by Guinea before 2011 are
currently inactive and should be cancelled, Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine
Fofana said on Tuesday.
