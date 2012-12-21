NAIROBI, Dec 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*Mauritius - The Stats office to announce 2012 and 2013 GDP forecasts.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Friday after a Republican proposal to fend off a
U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty
over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and
tax increases set to start in January.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell toward $109 a barrel on Friday after talks in Washington
to avert a "fiscal cliff" before year-end stalled, stoking worries about
demand from the world's biggest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South Africa government bonds rallied to multi-month highs on Thursday,
partly because of expectations that December coupon payments would be
reinvested back into the market.
*South African stocks booked a record close again on Thursday, as
investors returned to shares of banks such as FirstRand , which
have fallen behind in recent sessions.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on
Thursday, helped by offshore investors seeking to buy government
securities. Shares inched up driven by banking stocks.
COMOROS IMF DEAL
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that they
had decided to support a $176 million debt relief package for the Comoros
that would significantly reduce the Indian Ocean island nation's future
external debt burden.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria's parliament approved a 4.9 trillion naira ($31.6 billion) 2013
budget on Thursday, increasing planned spending above levels recommended
by President Goodluck Jonathan and reducing the amount of oil revenue put
into savings.
NIGERIA WEALTH FUND
Nigeria will begin investing the initial $1 billion allocated to a new
sovereign wealth fund by March, a finance ministry statement showed on
Thursday, pushing back the launch previously proposed for this year.
ZIMBABWE POWER PLANT
Zimbabwe's state power utility on Thursday signed a $400 million deal
with China's Sinohydro to expand its Kariba hydroelectric
plant by 300 megawatts in a bid to ease the country's electricity
shortage.
MALI CONFLICT
The 15-nation U.N. Security Council on Thursday unanimously authorized
the deployment for at least one year of an African-led military force to
help defeat al Qaeda and other Islamist militants in northern Mali.
