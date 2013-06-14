NAIROBI, June 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Kenya Airways to present the company's performance
in the financial year ended 31st March, 2013. The airline posted a 57
percent drop in pretax profit to 2.15 billion shillings in the same
period in 2012.
*KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price
review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury Bills worth a
total 700 million rupees.
* BOTSWANA - Botswana releases its consumer inflation data for May.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded from multi-month lows on Friday, as upbeat
economic data boosted U.S. equities and calmed nerves after a bruising
selloff in global markets, but investors remained anxious ahead of next
week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. oil prices slipped on Friday after two sessions of gains,
recoiling from a three-week high hit a day earlier, on caution over
demand and with stockpiles remaining high.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
winding down its bond-buying programme.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand rallied as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar
on Thursday, pulling back from oversold levels after a recent run on
local assets.
Stocks ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday, with a
stronger rand hitting mining and other export-driven companies while
bargain hunters snapped up recently battered shares such as
retailers.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira closed at its lowest in more than 10 months against
the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, as offshore
investors continued to sell local debt and repatriate funds back home,
traders said.
NIGERIA AIRLINE
Fastjet , the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has agreed to create a low-cost airline operating
within Nigeria and across Africa with Nigeria's Red 1
Airways.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday although traders said
a soaring fiscal deficit could push lending rates higher and strengthen
the shilling, at the expense of economic growth.
EAST AFRICA BUDGETS
Kenya will ask for more cash from its wealthy citizens through a
capital gains tax while Uganda will increase taxes to make up for
falling donor support, the finance ministers of both states said in
budget speeches.
MAURITIUS AIRLINE
Air Mauritius on Thursday reported a full-year pretax loss of
2.3 million euros ($3.07 million), hit by high fuel prices and the
global downturn but said it would return to profitability next year.
MAURITIUS REPO RATE
Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) is broadly expected to
maintain its benchmark lending rate at 4.90 percent at next week's
meeting.
ETHIOPIA EGYPT NILE DISPUTE
Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty on Thursday that
strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters,
raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis
Ababa over the construction of a dam.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana extended gains up nearly 6
percent on high investors' interest ahead of a planned bonus issue,
helping lift the GSE composite index for the second straight session,
traders said.
GHANA CURRENCY
Ghana's central bank expects the dollar crunch that has pushed the cedi
currency to a record low to ease from July on hard currency inflows
from a Eurobond and a loan for the cocoa industry, its governor said on
Thursday.
IVORY COAST PALMCI RESULTS
Ivory Coast natural palm oil producer Palmci's first quarter
net profit plunged 35 percent year-on-year due to low palm oil prices,
the company said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS
Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai rejected President Robert
Mugabe's declaration of a July 31 election on Thursday, accusing his
rival of breaching the constitution and creating a political
crisis.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on