NAIROBI, June 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for
news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus
programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to
unnerve investors.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding not far
off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the
Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
winding down its bond-buying programme.
AFRICA DEBT
Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are
expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while
Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African financial markets were closed for a national holiday on
Monday and will resume trading on Tuesday.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira gained about 1.6 percent against the dollar on
the interbank market on Monday, after the central bank sold substantial
dollar amounts to some banks to support the local currency, traders
said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped to a 13-week low on Monday and
shares fell for the seventh straight session, to track weaker emerging
markets due to uncertainty surrounding global monetary stimulus
programs.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.2 percent
year-on-year in May from 2.49 percent in April, data from the national
statistics agency Zimstats showed on Friday.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwandan inflation will average 5.6 percent in 2013, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, as it warned the main threat to the
small central African economy will be from external factors.
MAURITIUS REPO RATE
Mauritius cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.65
percent on Monday, contrary to market expectations of a hold, the
central bank said.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year in May
from 7.2 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Monday.
AFRICA OIL & GAS
Private equity company Warburg Pincus is leading an investment
of up to $600 million in Delonex Energy, a newly formed oil and gas
exploration and production company planning to tap into the central and
east African hydrocarbon boom.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on