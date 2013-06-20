NAIROBI, June 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares tumbled to nine-month lows on Thursday as slowing Chinese manufacturing activity exacerbated sentiment already unnerved by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirming the Fed would begin reducing its stimulus spending later this year. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil slipped more than $1 on Thursday, its biggest daily slide in nearly three weeks, as slowing Chinese manufacturing activity unnerved investors already worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to roll back its stimulus later this year. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week, with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying programme. AFRICA DEBT Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks were down slightly on Wednesday as a cautious market awaited a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that investors hope will shed light on the future of its bond-buying programme. South African bonds and the rand rose on Wednesday after consumer inflation eased and as the current account deficit shrank, lessening pressure on monetary policy and the need for capital inflows. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the dollar on the interbank market to its strongest level in more than a week on Thursday, after the central bank intervened in the market several times, traders said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares halted an eight-session slide and the shilling rose after the government allayed concerns that plans to re-introduce a tax on capital gains would dull the appeal of equities and other asset classes. UGANDA OIL Uganda is aiming for commercial output of oil by 2016 at the earliest, as the landlocked east African nation seeks cheaper energy and funds for infrastructure projects SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION South Sudan's annual inflation dropped to 9.2 percent in May, down from 16 percent in April, as the cost of food and beverages decreased, official data showed on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN BUDGET South Sudan's government has proposed a 17.33 billion South Sudanese pound ($5.6 billion) budget for the 2013/2014 fiscal year starting next month, a minister said on Wednesday, expecting oil flows to continue despite a row with Sudan. NAMIBIA CENTRAL BANK RATE Namibia's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent for the fifth straight meeting on Wednesday, saying inflation was stable but the economy needed support from the impact of the euro zone recession. FAN MILK ACQUISITION Dubai private equity group Abraaj said on Wednesday it will acquire African dairy firm Fan Milk International, tapping into fast rising consumer spending in six west African countries. SOMALIA ATTACK Islamist militants carried out a deadly assault on the main U.N. compound in the Somali capital on Wednesday, dealing a blow to fragile security gains that have allowed a slow return of foreign aid workers and diplomats. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on