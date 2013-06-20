NAIROBI, June 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tumbled to nine-month lows on Thursday as slowing Chinese
manufacturing activity exacerbated sentiment already unnerved by the
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirming the Fed would
begin reducing its stimulus spending later this year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil slipped more than $1 on Thursday, its biggest daily slide in nearly
three weeks, as slowing Chinese manufacturing activity unnerved
investors already worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to roll
back its stimulus later this year.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
winding down its bond-buying programme.
AFRICA DEBT
Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are
expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while
Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks were down slightly on Wednesday as a cautious
market awaited a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that investors
hope will shed light on the future of its bond-buying programme.
South African bonds and the rand rose on Wednesday after consumer
inflation eased and as the current account deficit shrank, lessening
pressure on monetary policy and the need for capital
inflows.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the dollar on the interbank
market to its strongest level in more than a week on Thursday, after
the central bank intervened in the market several times, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares halted an eight-session slide and the shilling rose after
the government allayed concerns that plans to re-introduce a tax on
capital gains would dull the appeal of equities and other asset
classes.
UGANDA OIL
Uganda is aiming for commercial output of oil by 2016 at the earliest,
as the landlocked east African nation seeks cheaper energy and funds
for infrastructure projects
SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION
South Sudan's annual inflation dropped to 9.2 percent in May, down from
16 percent in April, as the cost of food and beverages decreased,
official data showed on Wednesday.
SOUTH SUDAN BUDGET
South Sudan's government has proposed a 17.33 billion South Sudanese
pound ($5.6 billion) budget for the 2013/2014 fiscal year starting next
month, a minister said on Wednesday, expecting oil flows to continue
despite a row with Sudan.
NAMIBIA CENTRAL BANK RATE
Namibia's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 5.5
percent for the fifth straight meeting on Wednesday, saying inflation
was stable but the economy needed support from the impact of the euro
zone recession.
FAN MILK ACQUISITION
Dubai private equity group Abraaj said on Wednesday it will acquire
African dairy firm Fan Milk International, tapping into fast rising
consumer spending in six west African countries.
SOMALIA ATTACK
Islamist militants carried out a deadly assault on the main U.N.
compound in the Somali capital on Wednesday, dealing a blow to fragile
security gains that have allowed a slow return of foreign aid workers
and diplomats.
