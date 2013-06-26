June 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions new 5- and 10-year Treasury
bonds, coupons for both papers market determined. The central bank will
also sell 182-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak and rose on
Wednesday as investors took comfort from U.S. data underscoring an
American recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will
offer funds to banks if needed.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude eased on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data
supported plans by the Federal Reserve to scale back its stimulus later
this year, cutting the flow of cheap central bank money that has
boosted market liquidity.
AFRICA OBAMA
* Leveraging the power of the huge U.S. market to spur increased trade
and investment with Africa will be a major focus of President Barack
Obama's trip to the continent this week, U.S. Trade Representative Mike
Froman said on Tuesday.
* It is a comparison President Barack Obama may not relish: when it
comes to Africa, he's no Bill Clinton. Or even George W. Bush for that
matter.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as
offshore investors offloaded some local debt and after positive U.S.
home sales data supported the greenback.
* South African stocks, led by blue-chip retail shares such as
Truworths , rose on Tuesday in line with a global rebound after
reports on manufacturing, business spending and housing added to signs
of a pick-up in U.S. economic activity.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Cocoa-producing Osun State plans to issue Nigeria's first sukuk bond,
starting with 10 billion naira ($62 million), before the end of July, a
banking source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
SENEGAL EUROBOND
Senegal is likely to issue a $500 million 10-year Eurobond this year at
an interest rate of about 6 percent, the International Monetary Fund
said in a report on Tuesday, though market watchers said the yield
might have to be higher.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
State-run Oil India Ltd said on Tuesday its consortium with
another Indian state company ONGC has signed an agreement to
buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon
Group for $2.48 billion.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Tuesday after it held
above a key support level while shares extended losses.
* Kenya's I&M Bank plans to raise more cash to fund its expansion
strategy, its executive director said on Tuesday, after the firm listed
its shares on the Nairobi bourse.
KENYA MINING
Kenya will repeal a law passed last year requiring mining firms to have
a 35 percent local shareholding, after foreign investors warned it
could choke off the east African nation's emerging mining industry.
EAST AFRICA PIPELINE
Uganda has agreed to a plan to build a pipeline from its oilfields to a
new port being developed on Kenya's northern coast, Uganda's foreign
minister said on Tuesday, enabling crude exports and boosting its oil
industry.
ZAMBIA EXCHANGE
Zambia's Bond and Derivatives Exchange will start trading currency
futures in July after the government required mining companies and
other exporters to write their contracts in the domestic kwacha, its
deputy CEO said on Tuesday.
