NAIROBI, Sept 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE releases data on
foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and
stocks during the previous week.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Trade unions to say whether they accept or
reject the companies' "final" wage offer, which ranges
between 7 and 11 percent.
* SOUTH AFRICA - SAGIS releases monthly maize stocks and
exports data.
* IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals.
KENYA MALL ATTACK
* Heavy and sustained gunfire was heard at the Nairobi
shopping mall where at least 68 people were killed by a
Somali Islamist group, a Reuters witness reported on Monday,
suggesting an assault by Kenyan security forces.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a
closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its
highest in six months and showed a promising pick up in
export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's
second biggest economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $109 a barrel on Monday, paring
earlier losses after robust manufacturing data from China
lifted the outlook for demand from the world's second
largest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand tumbled 2 percent against the dollar
on Friday and was on track for its biggest daily loss in a
month, amid uncertainty on when the U.S. will start reducing
monetary stimulus.
* South African stocks reversed on Friday some of their
record gains from the previous session when prices across
the board rallied on news the United States would delay
scaling back a stimulus programme that has propped up
emerging markets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira firmed to its strongest in 5-weeks against
the dollar on the interbank market, supported by dollar
sales by two major energy companies, traders said on Friday.
TELEKOM SA
* JP Morgan raises Telekom SA to neutral from
underweight.
MOZAMBIQUE
* Moody's assigns government issuer ratings to Mozambique.
GHANA COCOA
* Ghana's cocoa industry regulator Cocobod has signed a $1.2
billion syndicated loan from international banks for 2013/14
cocoa crop purchases as against $1.5 billion for 2012/13, it
said on Friday.
ZAMBIA INVESTMENT
* Zambia attracted more than $3 billion in investment in the
first half of 2013, above the government's target for the
whole year, suggesting a healthy outlook for one of Africa's
most promising frontier markets, President Michael Sata said
on Friday.
NIGER AUDIT
* Niger has ordered an audit of French nuclear group Areva's
uranium mines in the West African country as it
presses for a better deal in talks over a new long-term
contract, Mining Minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana told Reuters.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on