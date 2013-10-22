NAIROBI, Oct 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude oil fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since July, with the discount to European Brent hitting its widest in six months as crude oil inventories rose more than expected in the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand retreated from last week's four week highs on Monday and government bonds in slightly nervous trade ahead of a medium term budget likely to point to a wider than seen budget deficit. * South African shares hit life highs on Monday in line with a global equities rally ahead of U.S. economic data and as retailer Mr Price flagged an improvement in its six-month earnings. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria has sold 55 billion naira ($343.96 million) in bonds with maturities of three and 20 years at lower yields than at the previous auction in September, data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed on Monday. ANGOLA OIL TRADE Angolan state oil firm Sonangol plans to open its fourth international trading office in China, the country's top crude export destination, Chief Executive Francisco Lemos Jose Maria said on Monday. SEYCHELLES OIL SURVEY Japan's state oil firm has signed an agreement with Seychelles to survey offshore from the Indian Ocean country, as interest in exploring for oil in the region increases. CONGO PEACE TALKS Talks to end a two-year-old insurgency in eastern Congo stalled on Monday after the government rejected calls for an amnesty for leaders of the M23 rebel movement, despite weekend statements suggesting a deal was close. MOZAMBIQUE PEACE PACT Mozambique's Renamo opposition movement said on Monday it was abandoning its 1992 peace accord with the ruling Frelimo party that ended the country's civil war, raising fears of a renewal of conflict in the budding African energy producer. MALI LOCAL AUTONOMY Mali's president asked a national congress on Monday to draw up plans for increased regional autonomy, a year after northern separatists and their Islamist allies seized two-thirds of the country, prompting France to send in troops. MAURITIUS TRADE DEFICIT Mauritius trade deficit narrowed 20.7 percent in August to 6.07 billion Mauritius rupees ($199.67 million) from a year earlier as higher sales of food and live animals increased the value of exports, official data showed on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on