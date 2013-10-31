The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - The International Monetary Fund launches its
regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.
KENYA - The statistics office releases October inflation
data at any time during the day. The rate jumped to 8.29
percent in September.
UGANDA - Also expecting October inflation data at 11 am
local time.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less
dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields
and the dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged lower on Thursday, but held up well above
$109 a barrel and is set to end October with its fourth
monthly gain in five, bolstered by disruptions to shipments
from key producer Libya.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on
Wednesday as the market remained cautious ahead of a policy
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks booked their highest close on record
for a third straight day on Wednesday, edging up nearly 0.4
percent and boosted by Adcock Ingram after the drug
maker said nearly half of its shareholders support a
takeover bid.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira firmed against the dollar on the
interbank market on Wednesday, supported by energy companies
selling dollars and an increase in greenback supply from the
central bank.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's central bank has lowered its inflation target as
the rate of growth in prices has eased to a five-year low,
the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday,
adding that a near-term interest rate cut was not likely.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday as investors bet that banks
would post strong third-quarter results, while the shilling
firmed a touch as commercial lenders trimmed long dollar
positions.
KENYA TRADE
Kenya said it would introduce a single electronic system for
processing imports and exports on Nov. 1, replacing a
mountain of forms and paper bureaucracy blamed for holding
up trade.
ANGOLA DEFICIT
Angola expects to post a budget deficit of nearly 5 percent
next year as it spends to boost sectors outside its dominant
oil industry and put two years of missed growth targets
behind it, a budget bill showed on Wednesday.
ZIMBABWE WEALTH FUND
Zimbabwe plans to craft a law to set up a sovereign wealth
fund by next February - but it may not have any money at
first as the government desperately needs to develop the
country's crumbling infrastructure, the finance minister
said.
ZAMBIA EUROBOND
Zambia may issue a second Eurobond to raise part of the
7.015 billion kwacha ($1.3 billion) that it plans to borrow
from offshore markets to finance its 2014 budget, a senior
treasury official said on Wednesday.
DRC REBELS
Civilians celebrated in the streets on Wednesday as
Congolese troops entered the eastern border town of Bunagana
after a major new success in their offensive to crush a
20-month rebellion.
AFRICA ECOBANK
Pan-African lender Ecobank announced the
departure of chairman Kolapo Lawson on Wednesday in an
attempt to restore confidence after a series of blows to its
reputation.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on