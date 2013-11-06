NAIROBI, Nov 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*ETHIOPIA - The International Monetary Fund gives its latest
economic outlook for Ethiopia.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after
upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve
could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month
-- depressing bond prices and lifting the
dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures on Wednesday hovered near five-month lows
touched overnight, hurt by concerns over demand as
stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer rose again.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks scaled record closing peaks for the
second straight session on Tuesday, with platinum producers
such as Impala Platinum leading the uphill charge
on a weaker rand.
The rand fell more than 1.3 percent against the dollar
on Tuesday to its weakest level in two months as waning
global risk appetite and the threat of more local strikes
hurt sentiment.
NIGERIA DIAMOND BANK
Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has suspended the
launch of a seven-year $550 million bond because of pricing
turbulence in the international debt market, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA BOND
Nigeria's Lagos state on Tuesday said it had obtained the
approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million) bond maturing in
2020 to fund infrastructure projects.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday after a
liquidity crunch raised the costs of overnight borrowing and
prompted banks to sell dollars, traders said.
KENYA BANK RATE
Kenya's central bank held its key benchmark lending rate
at 8.5 percent on Tuesday, saying that prices
were rising slightly faster than a target level but a
stronger shilling moderated the impact of imported
inflation.
KENYA SAFARICOM RESULTS
Kenya's Safaricom reported on Tuesday a 38.2
percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its
financial year and said it was raising its full-year
guidance for free cash flow.
EAST AFRICA TRADE
Tanzania has complained to the five-nation East African
Community that it is being sidelined in discussions on
future integration by members Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda,
highlighting strains in one of Africa's main economic
blocs.
MAURITIUS IBL RESULTS
Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd posted a
17 percent rise in pretax profit for the three months from
July to September, helped by a stronger performance in its
seafood and marine business.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe's economy is expected to grow 6.1 percent next year
from 3.4 percent this year on the back of rising revenues,
finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on