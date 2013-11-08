NAIROBI, Nov 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Government unveils its 2014 fiscal budget. *Tanzania releases its consumer inflation statistics for October. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slumped to a four-week low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank knocked down the euro to a seven-week low. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday as faster than expected economic growth in the world's top oil consumer revived hopes of increased demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi, which has fallen nearly 14 percent against the dollar so far this year, is expected to remain on a weaker footing due to high dollar demand ahead of the festive season. In Zambia, a recent credit rating downgrade could keep the kwacha on the ropes. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand softened against the dollar to its weakest level in more than two months on Thursday as mining and manufacturing data pointed to weak third quarter economic growth. Stocks fell for the first day in five trading sessions on Thursday as retailers such as Truworths were battered by concerns about slowing sales growth. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's fuel retailer, Forte Oil shares rose by five percent on Thursday to their highest in more than 52 weeks after the company said it plans to "expand its investment" in a power plant recently acquired under a government-led power privatization programme. NIGERIA BOND, CURRENCY TRADE Nigeria launched a digital platform on Thursday for over the counter trading of bonds, money market instruments and foreign exchange in a move the central bank said would deepen capital markets and aid infrastructure financing in Africa's second biggest economy. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling fell on Thursday after the central bank injected extra shillings for a second day and made it less expensive for banks to hold dollars, while in the share market Kenya Airways led the main index higher. KENYA EXPLORATION Tullow Oil and partner Africa Oil said they would resume exploratory drilling this week in northwest Kenya after reaching an agreement with local leaders to prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last month. MAURITIUS AIRLINE Air Mauritius reduced its pretax loss in the six months ending in September to 3.07 million euros from 8.91 million euros a year earlier on the back of higher passenger traffic, the airline said in a statement on Thursday. TANZANIA ELECTRICITY The Development Bank of Southern Africa is lending Tanzania $314 million for two power plants, South Africa's treasury said on Thursday, as the east African nation country looks to tap more of its abundant gas reserves. EAST AFRICA INTEGRATION Tanzania's president said on Thursday that Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda risked weakening the East African Community by seeking closer unity without the agreement of all five members, weighing in on a row that has exposed rivalries in the economic bloc. GHANA GOLD MINING South African miner Gold Fields will make a decision on its loss-making Damang mine in Ghana by March, the chief executive officer said on Thursday. EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS Equatorial Guinea may seek to revise some aspects of a controversial deal with BG Group as it moves to export more gas to Africa, its oil minister said. ANGOLA EXPLORATION Angola will speed up oil exploration by licensing new blocks - up to 15 every other year - and testing new offshore wells in an area similar to where Brazil has struck new riches across the Atlantic. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on