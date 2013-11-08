NAIROBI, Nov 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*MAURITIUS - Government unveils its 2014 fiscal budget.
*Tanzania releases its consumer inflation statistics for
October.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slumped to a four-week low on Friday after Wall
Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months,
while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central
Bank knocked down the euro to a seven-week low.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday as
faster than expected economic growth in the world's top oil
consumer revived hopes of increased demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi, which has fallen nearly 14 percent against the
dollar so far this year, is expected to remain on a weaker
footing due to high dollar demand ahead of the festive
season. In Zambia, a recent credit rating downgrade could
keep the kwacha on the ropes.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand softened against the dollar to its
weakest level in more than two months on Thursday as mining
and manufacturing data pointed to weak third quarter
economic growth.
Stocks fell for the first day in five trading sessions
on Thursday as retailers such as Truworths were
battered by concerns about slowing sales
growth.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's fuel retailer, Forte Oil shares rose by
five percent on Thursday to their highest in more than 52
weeks after the company said it plans to "expand its
investment" in a power plant recently acquired under a
government-led power privatization programme.
NIGERIA BOND, CURRENCY TRADE
Nigeria launched a digital platform on Thursday for over the
counter trading of bonds, money market instruments and
foreign exchange in a move the central bank said would
deepen capital markets and aid infrastructure financing in
Africa's second biggest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling fell on Thursday after the central
bank injected extra shillings for a second day and made it
less expensive for banks to hold dollars, while in the share
market Kenya Airways led the main index
higher.
KENYA EXPLORATION
Tullow Oil and partner Africa Oil said they
would resume exploratory drilling this week in northwest
Kenya after reaching an agreement with local leaders to
prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last
month.
MAURITIUS AIRLINE
Air Mauritius reduced its pretax loss in the six
months ending in September to 3.07 million euros from 8.91
million euros a year earlier on the back of higher passenger
traffic, the airline said in a statement on
Thursday.
TANZANIA ELECTRICITY
The Development Bank of Southern Africa is lending Tanzania
$314 million for two power plants, South Africa's treasury
said on Thursday, as the east African nation country looks
to tap more of its abundant gas reserves.
EAST AFRICA INTEGRATION
Tanzania's president said on Thursday that Kenya, Uganda and
Rwanda risked weakening the East African Community by
seeking closer unity without the agreement of all five
members, weighing in on a row that has exposed rivalries in
the economic bloc.
GHANA GOLD MINING
South African miner Gold Fields will make a
decision on its loss-making Damang mine in Ghana by March,
the chief executive officer said on Thursday.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS
Equatorial Guinea may seek to revise some aspects of a
controversial deal with BG Group as it moves to
export more gas to Africa, its oil minister said.
ANGOLA EXPLORATION
Angola will speed up oil exploration by licensing new blocks
- up to 15 every other year - and testing new offshore wells
in an area similar to where Brazil has struck new riches
across the Atlantic.
