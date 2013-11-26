NAIROBI, Nov 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. *ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign exchange reserves for September anytime starting on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after Monday's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies, while the yen came off a four-year trough against the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand largely held its ground against the dollar in a generally risk-positive global environment on Monday although a weak third-quarter GDP number could weigh on the currency. Stocks edged up on Monday as shares of MTN Group advanced on hopes a landmark deal over Tehran's nuclear programme may allow the company to repatriate millions of dollars from its Iran business. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira weakened marginally on Monday due to strong dollar demand but the local currency was expected to be supported later in the week by energy firms selling forex, traders said. Yields on Nigeria treasury bills fell marginally by around 0.15 percentage points across all tenors at a primary auction last week, where the central bank sold 99.93 billion naira ($630.04 million) worth of the debt with 3-month to one year maturities. NIGERIA BONDS Foreign investors' holdings of Nigerian bonds swelled nearly fivefold to an estimated $5.4 billion in the year after the country's inclusion in a benchmark JP Morgan local currency bond index, according to figures obtained by Reuters. NIGERIA OIL EXPORTS Nigeria will export around 1.80 million bpd of crude oil in January, a partial loading programme showed on Monday, up from around 1.70 million planned for December. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened a touch on Monday, driven by expected rising demand for the dollar from the energy, telecoms and manufacturing sectors ahead of the holiday season, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Economic growth in Kenya will accelerate this year and in 2014, but a stubborn, gaping current account deficit poses a threat to sustained robust growth, the Treasury said on Monday. BRITISH AMERICAN KENYA Kenyan financial services firm British American will purchase a 99 percent stake in another local firm, Real Insurance, to expand into new areas, it said. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 419,000 tonnes by November 24, since the start of the season on October 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 293,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. CAMEROON ECONOMY Cameroon's economic growth is projected to slow to 4.7 percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, urging the country to address structural problems if it wants to meet its long-term targets. GUINEA PROTEST At least one person was killed and several wounded on Monday during an protest in Guinea over the results of a Sept. 28 parliamentary election, a witness and a security official said. GUINEA MINING Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala has signed a $5 billion agreement with Guinea to develop a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in the West African country to secure raw material for United Arab Emirates' aluminium plants. ANGOLA LENDING RATE Angola's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 9.25 percent from 9.75 percent, it said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on