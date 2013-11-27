NAIROBI, Nov 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's monetary policy committee to give its decision on its Prime Interest . Ghana's statistics office to also release the producer price inflation data for October. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese stocks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, underscoring the weak outlook Africa's largest economy. Stocks slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday as Naspers tumbled after the high-flying internet firm said spending would likely crimp its earnings this year. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's central bank hopes to meet its longer term inflation target of 5 percent by the end of 2015, but remains concerned about a possible surge in fiscal spending ahead of elections that year, Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu said on Tuesday. NIGERIA, GHANA, ANGOLA ECONOMIC FORECASTS Oil-rich African countries will benefit from robust economic growth but weaker crude prices could send budget deficits higher next year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. NIGERIA POLITICS Rebel governors who defected from Nigeria's ruling party merged their splinter group with the main opposition party on Tuesday, eroding the power base President Goodluck Jonathan would need for re-election. KENYA MARKETS Importer demand for dollars weakened the Kenyan shilling below 86.70 on Tuesday, previously seen by traders as a key support level for the local currency and pointing to further losses. KENYA ICC CASES Kenya's president must request a leave of absence whenever he is unable to attend a session of his trial at the International Criminal Court, judges said on Tuesday in a ruling likely to further strain the ICC's relationship with the country. KENYA I&M BANK RESULTS Kenya's I&M Bank Group posted on Tuesday a 38 percent rise in its pretax profits for the first nine months of this year, helped by higher net interest income. GHANA, IVORY COAST MARITIME BOUNDARY West African neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast aim to settle a long dispute over their maritime boundary, the Ivorian government said, which could defuse sometimes tense relations and smooth the way for oil and gas exploration. ECOBANK DISPUTE Pan-African lender Ecobank has sued a top executive who left the company this month, naming him in a civil complaint in Togo as the author of an anonymous email accusing Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh of mismanagement. LIBERIA IRON ORE EXPORT Guinea-focused mining group Sable has signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Liberian government, in what it said on Tuesday was a step towards being allowed to export its iron ore through Liberia's rail and port network. MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY Mozambique must add up to 100 megawatts of electricity generation capacity a year to keep up with the power demands of its fast-growing economy, a senior energy official said on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Mozambique will launch a round of bidding for coal mining in its Tete and Niassa provinces in June next year, a senior government official said on Tuesday. ANGOLA PROTESTS Angola's main opposition parties said on Tuesday they would step up street protests that have already left at least one person dead as it was the only way to shake President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' tight grip on Africa's No.2 oil producer. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on