NAIROBI, Nov 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
*ZAMBIA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets
to make its latest decision on the benchmark interest rate.
*Kenya, Uganda release their November consumer inflation
data anytime starting Friday.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 273-day Treasury bills
worth a total 500 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting
their highest closing level in nearly six years in the
previous session, and as the yen tumbles are on track for
their best November gain since 1998.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Friday as prolonged
unrest in Libya kept supply worries to the fore, but steady
progress in settling the dispute over Iran's nuclear
programme dragged on prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
There is more volatility in store for the Ghanaian cedi as
dollar demand shows no sign of abating, while in Nigeria the
naira is likely to strengthen against the dollar in
anticipation of large dollar sales by state energy firm
NNPC.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar
Thursday afternoon, benefiting from a thin market and
volumes at six-month lows.
South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as
investors picked up platinum mining shares from their two-
to three-month lows while an upbeat mood in major overseas
markets added to positive sentiment.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
Nigeria will open a bidding round for 31 marginal oil fields
to indigenous Nigerian companies next month, the oil
minister said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main stock exchange's main share index closed at a
new five-year high on Thursday buoyed by bank shares that
are still attractive following a string of improved
nine-month earnings, while the shilling held steady
against the dollar.
EAST AFRICA RAILWAY
Kenya's president inaugurated the country's biggest ever
infrastructure project on Thursday, pledging his support for
the construction of a $13.8 billion Chinese-built railway
that aims to boost regional trade and cut transport
costs.
ETHIOPIA TELECOMS
Ethiopia's state-run Ethio Telecom said on Thursday it had
picked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's
second largest telecom equipment maker, to roll out a
high-speed 4G network across the capital Addis Ababa.
GHANA BUDGET
Ghana's finance ministry criticised the Fitch ratings agency
on Thursday for saying a deficit-reduction plan outlined in
last week's annual budget was not aggressive enough and
risked missing its target.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast plans to raise around $1.67 billion on the West
African regional debt market next year, its treasury
director said, as it seeks to tap into growing investor
confidence to fund post-war reconstruction.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS
Equatorial Guinea is looking to be the first country in
Africa to have a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
storage facility, with planned capacity of 2.5 million
tonnes a year, its energy minister said on
Thursday.
MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM
Mozambique will start liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in
2018 to feed booming Asian demand, its deputy minister of
resources said, aiming to counter speculation the African
nation will struggle to start shipments by
then.
The country's first commercial production and sale of
crude oil is set for next year from a small but profitable
inland oil field at Inhassoro, a senior official at South
African operator Sasol said on
Thursday.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe is willing to let foreign-owned platinum mining
firms own majority shares in their local operations if they
build a refinery in the country, the mines minister said on
Thursday.
