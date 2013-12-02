NAIROBI, Dec 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent reading on China manufacturing. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged above $110 a barrel on Monday after Chinese industrial activity clung to an 18-month high last month and amid continued supply disruptions in Libya. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's two-week lows against the dollar on Friday, with data from the revenue service pointing to continued pressure on the currency from a wide trade deficit. * South African stocks drifted sideways in thin trade on Friday, as investors remained cautious due to uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus programme. NIGERIA RESERVES Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves declined 1.4 percent month-on-month to $44.57 billion by Nov 28, but were up 0.43 percent from the same period last year, central bank data showed on Friday. NIGERIA INSURGENCY * Nigeria's military said on Friday that it may have killed more than 50 Islamist insurgents in an airstrike on one of their main bases in the northeast of the country. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling firmed on Friday after banks unwound long dollar positions, while the stock market fell after six straight sessions that had sent it to a five-year high. EAST AFRICA INFLATION * Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.36 percent in November from 7.76 a month earlier, raising the likelihood that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold when it meets in January. * Uganda's annual inflation rate fell sharply to 6.8 percent in November, data showed on Friday, taking pressure off the central bank to raise interest rates when it meets next week. EAST AFRICA UNION The leaders of five East African countries signed a protocol on Saturday laying the groundwork for a monetary union within 10 years that they expect will expand regional trade. ZAMBIA RATES Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the sixth straight time on Friday, it said in a statement. MALI REBELLION Separatist Tuareg rebels said on Friday they were ending a five-month-old ceasefire with Mali's government and taking up arms following violence in the northern city of Kidal. ZIMBABWE CENTRAL BANKER Zimbabwe's reserve bank governor Gideon Gono, who put the bank's printing press into overdrive to keep pace with hyper-inflation, has left the central bank after completing his final five-year term on Friday. CAR DIAMONDS Central African Republic has called for a ban on its diamond exports to be lifted, saying it needed the tax revenue from sales to revive its crisis-crippled economy. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on