NAIROBI, Dec 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets were mostly under water on Thursday as never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields globally, while Japanese shares struggled to find their footing after a spill. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower towards $111 a barrel on Thursday, after OPEC agreed to renew a collective oil production cap and some members talked about raising output next year. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's government bonds and the rand weakened on Wednesday as U.S. jobs data fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve could soon start reducing its asset purchases, triggering a sell-off in risky assets. * South African stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors bought shares of companies such as brewer SABMiller but sold mining stocks after a fall in commodity prices. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased against the greenback on the interbank market on Wednesday, following a surge in demand as customers took advantage of the previous day's dip in the dollar's value to stock up, traders said. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling gained slightly on Wednesday, helped by dollars from farm exports. Shares edged lower, dragged down in a general correction in most stocks. * Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom has bought extra capacity on an undersea fibre-optic cable, its CEO said on Wednesday, underscoring its need for more bandwidth as it expands in the fast-growing data segment. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia has suspended the licence issued to a unit of China's Nonferrous Mining Corp to build an $832 million copper mine after the company failed to comply with some conditions, the country's environmental agency said on Wednesday. IVORY COAST POLITICS Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday he would run for a second term in an election scheduled for October 2015, saying the task of rebuilding the West African country after a decade of political strife was far from over. IVORY COAST REFINERY Ivory Coast is to borrow up to $300 million from the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Societe Generale (SocGen) to help finance crude oil imports over the next two years for its sole refinery.