NAIROBI, Jan 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings ($34.99 million). MALAWI - The statistics office to release December inflation data any time soon. Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 22.9 percent year-on-year in November from 22.2 percent in October. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese manufacturers proved surprisingly soft, while the Australian dollar weakened due to its role as a whipping boy when activity in the Asian giant disappoints. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as weak data from two of the world's top oil consumers revived demand growth worries. EMERGING MARKETS Multinational companies are becoming more picky about emerging market investments as slowing growth in upstart economies and a recovery in the West takes the shine off a previous sure-fire strategic bet. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors returned to retailers such as Shoprite SHPJ.J that have been sold in recent sessions and resource firms, even as their production is threatened by strikes .J South Africa's rand was range-bound against the dollar on Wednesday, with a looming strike by platinum miners apparently priced in. ZAR/ SOUTH SUDAN UNREST The South Sudanese government has accused rebel troops of committing atrocities against civilians by killing 127 hospital patients in the town of Bor last month. NIGERIA CASH RESERVE Nigeria has put $300 million worth of World Bank aid money into a mortgage-backed guarantee that it hopes will boost lending via the creation of a secondary market, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. ANGOLA PIRATES A fuel tanker is suspected to have been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Angola, the ship's owners said on Wednesday, in what would be the most southerly attack to date by pirates off West Africa. KENYA EABL DEBT East African Breweries Ltd. EABL.NR plans to raise 5.4 billion shillings ($62.97 million) through a one year commercial paper, the company said on Thursday in a newspaper advertisement. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan stock exchange's main share index rose to a near two-month high on Wednesday, driven by telecoms firm Safaricom SCOM.NR, while the shilling KES= was steady. KENYA T-BOND, T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond KE10YT=RR slipped to 12.180 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.371 percent in August, the central bank said. KENYA COFFEE Kenya's weekly coffee auction was cancelled due to a lack of supply caused by a row between some new regional governments and farmers over where the commodity can be marketed and sold, company, exchange and regulatory officials said on Wednesday. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2013 as mining and oil production slumped, amid signs that a government drive to cut the budget deficit could be hurting consumers. TANZANIA URANIUM Tanzania is holding talks with foreign companies planning uranium and nickel production in the country to ensure the government receives stakes under a 2010 law requiring it to take shares in strategic mines, its president said. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling UGX= posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, thanks to good dollar inflows that led banks to cut their greenback holdings, amid sluggish demand. UGANDA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills edged down to 8.756 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.886 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 8. ZAMBIA MINE Zambia has lifted the suspension of a licence issued to a unit of China's Nonferrous Mining Corp to build an $832 million copper mine, the environmental agency said on Wednesday. CONGO OIL Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler sold one of his Congo-based oil companies to the government last year for $150 million - 300 times the amount paid for the oil rights - in a deal criticised by transparency campaigners. ZIMBABWE POWER The African Development Bank (AfDB) has given Zimbabwe a $53 million grant to upgrade its power grid and water supply after years of neglect under President Robert Mugabe's more than three-decade rule. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on