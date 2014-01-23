NAIROBI, Jan 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury
bills worth 3 billion shillings ($34.99 million).
MALAWI - The statistics office to release December inflation
data any time soon. Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to
22.9 percent year-on-year in November from 22.2 percent in
October.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese
manufacturers proved surprisingly soft, while the Australian
dollar weakened due to its role as a whipping boy when
activity in the Asian giant disappoints.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures slipped towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as
weak data from two of the world's top oil consumers revived
demand growth worries.
EMERGING MARKETS
Multinational companies are becoming more picky about
emerging market investments as slowing growth in upstart
economies and a recovery in the West takes the shine off a
previous sure-fire strategic bet.
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors
returned to retailers such as Shoprite SHPJ.J that have been
sold in recent sessions and resource firms, even as their
production is threatened by strikes .J
South Africa's rand was range-bound against the dollar
on Wednesday, with a looming strike by platinum miners
apparently priced in. ZAR/
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
The South Sudanese government has accused rebel troops of
committing atrocities against civilians by killing 127
hospital patients in the town of Bor last month.
NIGERIA CASH RESERVE
Nigeria has put $300 million worth of World Bank aid money
into a mortgage-backed guarantee that it hopes will boost
lending via the creation of a secondary market, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
ANGOLA PIRATES
A fuel tanker is suspected to have been hijacked by pirates
off the coast of Angola, the ship's owners said on
Wednesday, in what would be the most southerly attack to
date by pirates off West Africa.
KENYA EABL DEBT
East African Breweries Ltd. EABL.NR plans to raise 5.4
billion shillings ($62.97 million) through a one year
commercial paper, the company said on Thursday in a
newspaper advertisement.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan stock exchange's main share index rose to a near
two-month high on Wednesday, driven by telecoms firm
Safaricom SCOM.NR, while the shilling KES= was steady.
KENYA T-BOND, T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond
KE10YT=RR slipped to 12.180 percent at auction on Wednesday
from 12.371 percent in August, the central bank said.
KENYA COFFEE
Kenya's weekly coffee auction was cancelled due to a lack of
supply caused by a row between some new regional governments
and farmers over where the commodity can be marketed and
sold, company, exchange and regulatory officials said on
Wednesday.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2013
as mining and oil production slumped, amid signs that a
government drive to cut the budget deficit could be hurting
consumers.
TANZANIA URANIUM
Tanzania is holding talks with foreign companies planning
uranium and nickel production in the country to ensure the
government receives stakes under a 2010 law requiring it to
take shares in strategic mines, its president said.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling UGX= posted gains for a third
consecutive day on Wednesday, thanks to good dollar inflows
that led banks to cut their greenback holdings, amid
sluggish demand.
UGANDA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day
Treasury bills edged down to 8.756 percent at auction on
Wednesday from 8.886 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 8.
ZAMBIA MINE
Zambia has lifted the suspension of a licence issued to a
unit of China's Nonferrous Mining Corp to build an $832
million copper mine, the environmental agency said on
Wednesday.
CONGO OIL
Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler sold one of his
Congo-based oil companies to the government last year for
$150 million - 300 times the amount paid for the oil rights
- in a deal criticised by transparency campaigners.
ZIMBABWE POWER
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has given Zimbabwe a $53
million grant to upgrade its power grid and water supply
after years of neglect under President Robert Mugabe's more
than three-decade rule.
