NAIROBI, Feb 12 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* UGANDA - Central Bank Rate
* KENYA - Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred
on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt
negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the
talks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent hovered near $55 a barrel on Thursday after data showed
U.S. crude stockpiles set a record for the fifth week in a
row, renewing fears that supply is still far outpacing
demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA OIL
Kenya's state-run National Oil Corporation will raise $2
billion to take stakes in oil blocks on behalf of the
government once they near commercial production, it said on
Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling strengthened slightly on Wednesday as
commercial banks that received hard currency inflows from the
tea sector sold some dollars to square their positions.
AFRICA EBOLA
The number of new Ebola cases rose for the second week in a
row in West Africa, nearly doubling in Guinea, suggesting
declines in the disease seen earlier this year had stalled,
the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
WEST AFRICA CRUDE
West African crude differentials were little changed on
Wednesday despite building stockpiles in the United States
and further downward pressure on international crude
benchmarks prices.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Output from Ivory Coast's April-to-September cocoa mid-crop
could fall short of last year's harvest by as much as 130,000
tonnes due to harsh weather conditions and a drop in
smuggling from neighbouring Ghana, farmers and exporters
said.
